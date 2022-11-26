GAME THREAD: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Georgia Bulldogs

Come join us as we talk through today’s game! As always, play nice in the comments, and GO JACKETS!!

Game Predictions

Benjamin Tankersley

UGA wins 42-10.

I don’t think UGA has much of an issue in this one. UGA is a better team in virtually every category and has a chance of shutting Tech out for the second year in a row. I think Tech will get a few points on the board, but it will not be anywhere close to enough.

Robert Binion

UGA wins 38-0.

Carter Templeton

UGA wins 69-0.

If anyone actually reads these and remembers this was the score I predicted for last year’s game (final score 45-0), the code word is “dragonfruit.”