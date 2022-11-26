How to watch Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Georgia Bulldogs: Game Time, Streaming Options, Betting Odds, and more!

After a long season with several ups and downs, Georgia Tech sits at the end of its season in a situation few saw as a possibility. With one game left against the top-ranked team in the country, Georgia Tech sits at 5-6 fighting for a potential bowl birth.

As the top-ranked team in the country, UGA has expectedly had a very good season to date, sporting impressive victories over highly ranked teams (at the time) like Oregon and Tennessee. They are not faultless, though, and have had some less-than-stellar showings, like those against Kent State and Kentucky.

The UGA offense sits at nearly 40 points per game behind the arm of Stetson Bennett. To date, he has completed two-thirds of his passes for 3,011 yards, 14 touchdowns, and six interceptions. The touchdown number is actually a bit surprising to me. At nearly 40 points per game, I expected that number to be higher.

To make up for the low number of passing scores, three players have at least seven touchdowns on the ground: Kenny McIntosh, Daijun Edwards, and Bennett. McIntosh and Edwards both average around 50 yards per game and are averaging just over 5 yards per rush. Kendall Milton also seems to play a decent role in UGA’s running game, averaging 40 yards per game with five touchdowns on the ground.

Superstar tight end Brock Bowers has proven to be UGA’s best receiving threat. He leads the team in receiving yards with 625 and is someone Tech will need to find a way to contain if they hope to keep this remotely close. Overall, UGA brings an incredibly balanced offensive attack that can hit defenses in just about any way it wants.

As expected, UGA’s defense has also been a complete stalwart this season, allowing a mere 11.09 points per game. The most points they have allowed all season is 22. Georgia Tech has eclipsed that number four times this season, with three of those coming since Brent Key took over as the interim head coach.

To summarize, this is going to be a very tough game for the Yellow Jackets.

How to watch Georgia Tech vs. Georgia

Game Time: 12 p.m.

Channel: ESPN

Streaming: WatchESPN

Betting Odds: Georgia Tech is a 35.5-point underdog.

