GAME THREAD: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. North Carolina Tar Heels

Come join us as we talk through today’s game! As always, play nice in the comments, and GO JACKETS!!

Game Predictions

Benjamin Tankersley

North Carolina wins 48-21.

I think this game stays close for the first quarter. UNC’s defense is hot garbage, and they are bad at putting pressure on the quarterback. With time to throw, I think Gibson will have a decent day. But at the end of the day, UNC will outpace Georgia Tech in every aspect of the game, and the Yellow Jackets just will not be able to keep up.

Carter Templeton

North Carolina wins 35-7.

Sim to end, please.

Robert Binion

North Carolina wins 42-10.