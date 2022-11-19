How to watch Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. North Carolina Tar Heels: Game Time, Streaming Options, Betting Odds, and more!

After losing each of their top two quarterbacks, Georgia Tech heads to Chapel Hill to face North Carolina with Zach Gibson and Taisun Phommahcanh presumably leading the way.

Gibson has performed a bit subpar thus far in limited experience, and Phommachanh has yet to make an appearance. It appears it will be a long last two games, but we will be here to work through it together!

Taking a look at UNC, of course I have to talk about freshman quarterback Drake Maye. Maye is a big reason the Tar Heels have managed to get to 9-1 overall and 6-0 in the ACC. He has completed 70 percent of his passes for 3,412 yards, 34 touchdowns, and three interceptions. He also lead the Heels in rushing with 584 yards and six touchdowns.

As good as UNC’s offense is, their defense has been equally bad. They are like the inverse of Iowa. Notably, UNC is very poor at causing havoc, which bodes well for Zach Gibson.

How to watch Georgia Tech vs. North Carolina

Game Time: 5:30 p.m.

Channel: ESPN2

Streaming: WatchESPN

Betting Odds: Georgia Tech comes into the game as a 21-point underdog.

Get ready for the game!

Georgia Tech Depth Chart | North Carolina Depth Chart

News & Notes: