How to watch Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Miami Hurricanes: Game Time, Streaming Options, Betting Odds, and more!

This could prove to be a big weekend for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. As of right now, two possibilities are still alive: a bowl game appearance and an ACC Championship Game appearance. While those are both on the table currently, a lot of things would still need to happen, starting with a win over the thus far lackluster Miami Hurricanes.

DA U IS [not] BACK!

After what looked to be a promising year with first-year head coach Mario Cristobal, the Hurricanes fell back down to Earth after what looked to be a quality loss to Texas A&M. The next two games for the Hurricanes would see losses to both Middle Tennessee State and North Carolina.

Between injuries and lackluster play, Miami—like Georgia Tech—is on its third quarterback of the season: a true freshman. This true freshman is Jacurri Brown. He was rated as a four-star quarterback coming out of high school and is set to make his first start of the season against Georgia Tech and their true freshman quarterback Zach Pyron.

Defensively, Miami has played decently. Looking through their individual stats, I see two names sticking out: linebacker Corey Flagg, Jr., and defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor. Flagg, Jr., leads the Canes in both tackles (51) and tackles for loss (9.5). He also adds 2.5 sacks. Mesidor is not far behind him in TFL (8.5) and adds 5 sacks.

How to watch Georgia Tech vs. Miami

Game Time: 3:30 p.m.

Channel: Regional Sports Networks (Bally Sports)

Streaming: Bally Sports (in-market); WatchESPN (out-of-market)

Betting Odds: Georgia Tech is a 1.5-point favorite over Miami.

Georgia Tech Depth Chart | Miami Roster (Miami does not have a current depth chart available)

News & Notes: