 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Postgame Thread: Georgia Tech Wins Second in a Row for First Time Since 2018

Georgia Tech beats Duke 23-20!

By Benjamin Tankersley
/ new
NCAA Football: Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

LET’S FREAKING GO!!

In This Stream

Georgia Tech Football 2022 Season

View all 67 stories

Loading comments...