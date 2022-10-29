GAME THREAD: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Florida State Seminoles

Come join us as we talk through today’s game! As always, play nice in the comments, and GO JACKETS!!

Game Predictions

Benjamin Tankersley

Florida State wins 27-10.

Unfortunately, I just don’t think Georgia Tech has the offense to win this game. The defense has made some noticeable strides in the last few games, and I expect them to slightly contain the Noles’ offense, but I don’t think it will be nearly enough.

Robert Binion

Florida State wins 28-7.

Carter Templeton

Florida State wins 31-10.

Jake Grant

Georgia Tech wins 24-20.

Rare is the day I pick Tech to lose in one of these posts. I feel that at least one person should present a “here’s how it’s possible” view, and I’ll continue that this week. To pull out a win against an improving FSU team, it will require another stout defensive performance from Tech, and it’ll require quite a bit of improvement from the offense. If FSU has to settle for field goals (let alone find themselves stuffed), I think Tech has a path to a win.