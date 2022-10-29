How to watch Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Florida State Seminoles: Game Time, Streaming Options, Betting Odds, and more!

Georgia Tech crashed back down to reality last week, falling 16-9 to a not-that-great Virginia Team. Interim head coach Brent Key looks to rebound against the Florida State Seminoles.

Rebounding this week looks to be quite the challenge, though, as the Yellow Jackets will likely be playing without starting quarterback Jeff Sims. In a press conference earlier this week, Key said that he expects both Zach Gibson (who played the majority of last week) and true freshman Zach Pyron to play in today’s game.

Taking a quick look at Florida State, the Seminoles have had a bit of an offensive resurgence this season as quarterback Jordan Travis has taken a big step forward. Through seven games, Travis has passed for over 1,600 yards, 11 touchdowns, and just three interceptions. The offense is bolstered by it’s rushing attack led by Treshaun Ward, who leads the Noles with 488 yards and three touchdowns. Ward has dealt with some injuries lately, but is set to be a gametime decision. Trey Benson, Lawrence Toafili, and Travis also add to the rushing attack with a combined 839 rushing yards and nine touchdowns.

On defense, Georgia Tech will need to find a way to contain defensive end Jared Verse. He leads the Noles defense with 8.5 TFL and four sacks.

How to watch Georgia Tech vs. Florida State

Game Time: 12 p.m.

Channel: ACC Network

Streaming: WatchESPN

Betting Odds: Georgia Tech comes into the game as a 24-point underdog.

Georgia Tech Depth Chart | Florida State Depth Chart

Annotated News & Notes:

Robert’s Advanced Stats preview paints a bit of a grim picture for Georgia Tech’s offense, which has struggled mightily so far this season. On the bright side, though, the defense may be able to have some pull in this game. It should prove to be the first big test for DC Andrew Thacker in the post GC era.

Josh sat down with Perry Kostidakis from Tomahawk Nation this week to discuss today’s match-up. They talked about how injuries have slowed the Noles’ season, the voodoo of Tech/FSU games, and more!

This is a collection of news and notes from Tomahawk Nation this week.

This series of articles is media coverage from Florida State players and coaches. Interestingly, Florida State’s DC said “the plan would be no different” depending on the starting quarterback. As a reminder, there’s a pretty good chance Sims will not play, leaving Zach Gibson and Zach Pyron in his place, two very different quarterbacks from Sims.

Tomahawk Nation hosted Robert on their podcast last week to preview today’s match-up, with a written Q&A included as well.

This piece looks at some of the history between Georgia Tech and Florida State. While it is written from the perspective of a Florida State fan, it’s still a fun read, especially when they get into the CPJ era, because every single one of those games moving forward is an absolute banger.

We wrap things up with a series of predictions from the Tomahawk Nation staff. Unsurprisingly, each and every one of them is expecting a mostly easy Florida State victory.