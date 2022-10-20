GAME THREAD: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Virginia Cavaliers

Come join us as we talk through today’s game! As always, play nice in the comments, and GO JACKETS!!

Game Predictions

Benjamin Tankersley

Georgia Tech wins 24-10.

Virginia’s offense is really bad, so this could be a really good opportunity for Tech to actually run away with one. There are still some concerns about how the offense will fare against Virginia’s defense, but I think they’ll do enough to outlast the Cavs.

Jake Grant

Georgia Tech wins 31-21.

I’m cautiously optimistic that the team’s stout and timely defense continues to show up, while the offense hopefully takes another step forward.

Jack Purdy

Georgia Tech wins 13-7.

Carter Templeton

Georgia Tech wins 28-17.

For the first time in a long time, I feel..... Good? About Georgia Tech football? We have reached a “game Georgia Tech should win”, so let’s win this one, yeah?

Robert Binion

Georgia Tech wins 24-17.