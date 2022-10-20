How to watch Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Virginia Cavaliers: Game Time, Streaming Options, Betting Odds, and more!

Georgia Tech sits with the opportunity to win its fourth game of the season for the first time since the 2018 season. I’m hesitant to say this, but it seems kinda likely for that to happen either this week or in a couple weeks.

Last year, Virginia, and especially its offense, was a decent team. They finished last season 6-6 and scored at least 30 points in nine games. Brennan Armstrong passed for nearly 4,500 yards and 31 touchdowns while completing nearly two-thirds of his passes. Halfway through this season, Armstrong has noticeably struggled, having thrown for just 1,363 yards and five touchdowns while completing just 55 percent of his passes.

This can be blamed on a couple things: the change in offensive coordinator and turnover on the offensive line.

UVA’s offensive coordinator this year is Des Kitchings, but it is also worth mentioning that Tony Elliott (the team’s first-year head coach) was most recently the offensive coordinator for Clemson, which struggled last season. Last year, Robert Anae served as the offensive coordinator and had been with then-head coach Bronco Mendenhall dating back to his days at BYU. Remember earlier when I said that last year UVA scored 30 points in nine games last year? This year, they’ve done that exactly one time. It was against Richmond in the first game of the season.

The other reason for offensive issues is the offensive line, which replaced all five starters this season. Anytime you have to replace five offensive line starters, you’re gonna have issues.

From what I have seen in the last couple games, I feel pretty confident that Georgia Tech’s defense will be able to take care of business, but will they be able to score enough points to win?

The strength of Georgia Tech’s offense has been its rushing offense, headlined by Hassan Hall and Jeff Sims the last few weeks. The Yellow Jackets are averaging -0.01 EPA/rush, which is as close to average as you can get. The Cavs are limiting opposing offenses to -0.14 EPA/rush, so it could prove tough to get the running game going.

How to watch Georgia Tech vs. Virginia

Game Time: 7:30 p.m.

Channel: ESPN

Streaming: WatchESPN

Betting Odds: According to the Bindex, Georgia Tech is a 5-point favorite over Virginia.

Get ready for the game!

Georgia Tech Depth Chart | Virginia Depth Chart

Annotated News & Notes:

Related Be There

Sammy’s column this week is a call to come support the Yellow Jackets in person tonight. This is easily the most exciting time for Georgia Tech football in a long time. With a game under the lights like this, it is the perfect opportunity to get out and support the Yellow Jackets.

Robert’s advanced stats preview finally shows some positives for Georgia Tech! Though the Yellow Jackets’ offense doesn’t match up well with UVA’s defense, Georgia Tech’s defense looks like it could have a big day against UVA’s offense.