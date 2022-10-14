 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Georgia Tech Football: RB Coach Mike Daniels Resigns

Well, this is surprising.

By Benjamin Tankersley
NCAA Football: Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Well with all the news about a new athletic director, there was another news tidbit to drop today. Running backs coach Mike Daniels has resigned.

This news came out of nowhere, and it seems that Georgia Tech will still be looking to add another interim coach to fill out the staff. I don’t really have any analysis to add here, but I wanted to give a place to discuss this. The only thing I can imagine is that there is something going on that we know nothing about, and I would dissuade you all from speculation.

