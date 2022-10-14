Georgia Tech Football: RB Coach Mike Daniels Resigns

Well with all the news about a new athletic director, there was another news tidbit to drop today. Running backs coach Mike Daniels has resigned.

Georgia Tech RB coach Mike Daniels has resigned. Donald Hill-Eley will assume role of Tech's RB coach — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) October 14, 2022

This news came out of nowhere, and it seems that Georgia Tech will still be looking to add another interim coach to fill out the staff. I don’t really have any analysis to add here, but I wanted to give a place to discuss this. The only thing I can imagine is that there is something going on that we know nothing about, and I would dissuade you all from speculation.