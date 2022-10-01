GAME THREAD: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Pitt Panthers

Come join us as we talk through today’s game! As always, play nice in the comments, and GO JACKETS!!

Game Predictions

Benjamin Tankersley

Pitt wins 31-21.

I think Georgia Tech will come out a little more inspired in this game. Reports make it seem like interim head coach Brent Key has refocused the team and changed some things up in regards to the seriousness at practice. I don’t think those changes will help Georgia Tech win this weekend, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see Tech keep it a little closer this weekend.

Andrew Rodrigues

Pitt wins 31-17.

Hopefully the team comes out energized and looking better after the coaching change

Carter Templeton

Pitt wins, but the score isn’t important.

Brent Key has been in charge for less than a week and while there are already some changes apparent (rest in [Phantogram], Above the Line), that’s simply not enough time to make a significant impact on the team’s performance. My advice: don’t have any expectations for this game, and not many if any for next week’s game. We’ll see how this team looks after the bye.

Robert Binion

Pitt wins 35-14.

Jake Patterson

Pitt wins 31-10.

I’m liking all of Brent Key’s changes so far, but it’s just too soon to see any noticeable changes on the field.

Jake Grant

Pitt wins 31-17.

I think Tech will show a good fight, but the Panthers are too talented and too consistent.