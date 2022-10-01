How to watch Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Pitt Panthers: Game Time, Streaming Options, Betting Odds, and more!

In his first game as the interim head coach for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Brent Key will likely have his hands full with Pat Narduzzi’s Pittsburgh Panthers.

The No. 24-ranked Panthers lost quite a bit from last season, including quarterback Kenny Pickett and offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, but the Panthers do not seem to have missed much of a beat. Though he has dealt with an injury that has sidelined him for a part of the season, USC transfer quarterback Kedon Slovis has a strong hold on the position. In his three games, Slovis is completing two-thirds of his passes exactly while averaging more than nine yards per attempt. He has thrown two touchdowns and one interception.

Running back Israel Abanikanda is also off to a strong start this season. In his four games, Abanikanda is averaging just over 20 carries per game and around 120 yards and has six touchdowns this season.

On defense, the Panthers have been particularly stingy, holding opposing rushing attacks to fewer than 100 yards per game and a per carry average of just around three yards. The Panthers have three players with at least 3.5 tackles for loss: linebacker Sirvocea Davis, defensive lineman Calijah Kancey, and defensive lineman John Morgan. Defensive back Erick Hallett leads the Panthers with two interceptions.

How to watch Georgia Tech vs. Pitt

Game Time: 8:00 p.m.

Channel: ACC Network

Streaming: WatchESPN

Betting Odds: Georgia Tech comes into the game as a 22-point underdog.

Get ready for the game!

Georgia Tech Depth Chart | Pitt Depth Chart

Annotated News & Notes:

Robert’s Advanced Stats preview does not hold out much hope for the Yellow Jackets tonight. According to the stats, Georgia Tech’s defense holds two advantages over Pitt’s offense (EPA/pass and Red Zone Success Rate), but Pitt’s defense holds advantages over Georgia Tech’s offense in each category.