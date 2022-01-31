Georgia Tech Football: Defensive Line Takes a Couple Hits

Well, this week is not off to a great start for Georgia Tech’s defensive line. The Yellow Jackets are losing not just one of its best defensive linemen in Jared Ivey but also one of the better coaches on defense in Marco Coleman.

Ivey announced that he was entering the transfer portal late last week. And now, it looks like we know where he’s going.

SOURCE: Ga Tech DL Jared Ivey is expected to enroll at Ole Miss today. The 6-6, 275-pound former four-star recruit had six TFLs in 2021 as a sophomore. @mzenitz first reported the move. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 31, 2022

This one definitely hurts a bit. Ivey was one of the best linemen on the team, and easily one of the most talented. He had a lot of promise, and I was hopeful for him and Jordan Domineck to turn into a truly formidable duo.

Tech does have some depth at defensive end, but I don’t think any of them have the high-end potential that Ivey did. I will say that I have always been particularly intrigued with Sylvain Yondjoeun. When he hasn’t had injury issues, he was able to make some impacts early on. Unfortunately, he was not very effective in limited time last season.

The more concerning loss, in my opinion anyway, is that of Defensive Line/Outside Linebackers coach Marco Coleman. The AJC is reporting the rumors from this weekend that Coleman is heading north to join Mel Tucker’s staff at Michigan State.

Coleman, though less experienced, was one of the better coaches on the defensive staff. I had hope that the defensive ends would be able to take a turn.

Moving forward, Geoff Collins has some flexibility in how he wants to fill out the staff. With Larry Knight and Jason Semoure coaching the defensive line and linebackers, respectively, Collins does not need to bring in a coach to have the same responsibilities that Coleman did. The only position that does not have a coach at the moment is special teams.

These are two pretty tough losses here, but I’m curious to see how Tech tries to rebound from this.

How are you feeling Tech fans?