Georgia Tech Football: RB Coach Tashard Choice Joins USC Staff

Well, it looks like Georgia Tech will have one more spot on the coaching staff to fill with reports surfacing that RB coach Tashard Choice is joining Lincoln Riley’s coaching staff at USC in the same position.

Tashard Choice has joined the coaching staff at USC to coach running backs. An ace recruiter, excellent developer of talent and someone whose love for Georgia Tech is clear. Tough loss for Geoff Collins. First reported by @ErikTMcKinney https://t.co/90F5qPA8rw — Ken Sugiura (@ksugiuraajc) December 12, 2021

This is probably the most devastating loss so far this offseason. Not only were the running backs the most well-coached group on the team, but Choice was also the staff’s best recruiter, being responsible for guys like Jahmyr Gibbs.

As of now, the Yellow Jackets have two coaching assistant spots open on staff.

Best of luck in L.A., Coach Choice!