 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Georgia Tech Football: RB Coach Tashard Choice Joins USC Staff

New, 31 comments

The hits keep coming, and they don’t stop coming

By Benjamin Tankersley
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 02 Pitt at Georgia Tech Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Well, it looks like Georgia Tech will have one more spot on the coaching staff to fill with reports surfacing that RB coach Tashard Choice is joining Lincoln Riley’s coaching staff at USC in the same position.

This is probably the most devastating loss so far this offseason. Not only were the running backs the most well-coached group on the team, but Choice was also the staff’s best recruiter, being responsible for guys like Jahmyr Gibbs.

As of now, the Yellow Jackets have two coaching assistant spots open on staff.

Best of luck in L.A., Coach Choice!

Loading comments...