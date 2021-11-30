Georgia Tech Football: QB Jordan Yates Enters the Transfer Portal

With the news that Jahmyr Gibbs was transferring, we all knew it was going to be a long offseason. Well, it’s only getting longer now.

I’ve learned that former four-star and Georgia Tech QB Jordan Yates @jor_yates will enter the Transfer Portal today.



Yates started six games for the Yellow Jackets this season.



He has three seasons of eligibility remaining @jacketsonline @rivalsmike @RivalsPortal pic.twitter.com/40apZ6T46G — Woody Wommack (@RivalsWoody) November 30, 2021

Best of luck wherever you end up, Jordan!