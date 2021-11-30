 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Georgia Tech Football: QB Jordan Yates Enters the Transfer Portal

And another one bites the dust

By Benjamin Tankersley
NCAA Football: Georgia at Georgia Tech Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

With the news that Jahmyr Gibbs was transferring, we all knew it was going to be a long offseason. Well, it’s only getting longer now.

Best of luck wherever you end up, Jordan!

