A Matter of When, Not If

Do you remember? Twenty-first fourth night of September?

Year 3, game 1 of the Geoff Collins era at Georgia Tech. After two years of the biggest transformation in the history of college football, it was time for the proof of concept. All that pain had been leading up to this. What was this, exactly? A loss to a MAC team that had gone winless in 2020. A loss to a team was paid a million dollars for the pleasure.

After the game, Collins sat at his presser and said in front of God and everyone that the wins would come. It wasn’t if they would, but when.

Well, it’s just shy of three months later. Let’s count the wins since then:

a blowout win over an FCS team

a blowout win over UNC in the home of Atlanta United

a last second comeback win over the worst team in the ACC

That’s the full, comprehensive list. Am I supposed to be impressed? Because I’m not, y’all. That last win is also the most recent win for Georgia Tech football. They haven’t won since October 9. They haven’t scored a point since November 13. And the Jackets open next season playing Clemson, on Labor Day, back in the home of Atlanta United, so it’s very possible both of those will stretch even further.

Oh, sure, there have been the requisite staff changes that occur when you finish a season 0-6, having been outscored 100-0 in the last two games. At this point, though, it feels like they’re just rearranging the deck chairs in Edge. The same man is still in charge at the top. Three years ago he arrived on the Flats acting like he had the roadmap to take Tech to new heights — a plan no one else could possibly come up with or execute. He has not changed or altered his course one iota in the intervening time, despite the growing amount of evidence his plan is not working. He is not going to now, because if he was — if he was open to adjusting his approach based on the results he was seeing — he would have already done so. Instead, he gets indignant at press conferences at the very suggestion. There is zero doubt in my mind Sunday’s staff shakeup was at the behest of his boss, and if he had his druthers, the staff would have survived intact to bash their heads against a brick wall for a fourth straight year.

And of course, as it so happened, Jahymr Gibbs announced his transfer while I was in the middle of writing this. My thoughts on that could be spun off into their own article, but suffice it to say for now: Gibbs was one of the greatest players to set foot on the Flats, and landing him was the biggest coup of Collins’ time here. Collins ran him off in two years, and that alone might go down as the most damning indictment of this whole misadventure.

There’s no other way to put it — Geoff Collins’ tenure at Georgia Tech has been a remarkable failure. You can see it in the win/loss column, you can see it in the stands, and, now, you can see it in the transfer portal. Collins’ acrimonious split with Georgia Tech is inevitable at this point — a matter of when, not if. Sim to end, please.