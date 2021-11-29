 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Georgia Tech Football: RB Jahmyr Gibbs Enters the Transfer Portal (NSFW)

Things just went from bad to worse.

This season has been rough, and now it’s only gotten worse. I don’t really have anything to add.

Best of luck in the future, Jahmyr.

