Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Georgia Bulldogs: How to Watch, Game Time, Weather, Betting Odds and More!

Here’s everything you need to know for Georgia Tech’s match-up against Georgia!

By Benjamin Tankersley
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 06 Georgia Tech at Miami Photo by Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Game Time: 12 noon

Channel: ABC

Radio: Georgia Tech IMG Sports Network | 680 AM | 93.7 FM | Sirius 129 (Notre Dame broadcast)/XM 386 (Georgia Tech broadcast) | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App

Where to Stream: WatchESPN

Depth Chart: Georgia Tech | Georgia

Weather: Mid-50s | Cloudy | 0 Percent Chance of Rain | 28 Percent Humidity | Winds W 4 MPH

Betting Odds: Georgia Tech is a 35-point underdog. You can submit your FTRS picks here!

News & Notes:

