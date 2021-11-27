GAMETHREAD: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Georgia Bulldogs

Well this game isn’t going to be a lick of fun, so come commiserate with the rest of us!

As always, play nice in the comments, and Go Jackets!

Game Predictions

Ben: Georgia wins 63-7. Georgia is going to win this game by a lot, but I’ll say that Tech gets a pity touchdown at the end of the game to avoid being shut out.

Jake: Do we have to? If we win, I’ll be ecstatic. I’ll leave it at that.

Carter: 69-0 georgia. Yes, it’s the “ha ha, nice” funny joke score, before remembering Georgia Tech is exceptionally bad at scoring points, or keeping opposing teams from scoring points, and georgia is, sadly, the opposite. This is shaping up to be the worst loss for Tech in the history of the series, and one of the worst in the history of Georgia Tech football. It might take years for the program to recover from what happens tomorrow. If you had to ask me how I feel about what’s going to happen, I would answer thusly:

But hey. At least we don’t run the option anymore, right?

Robert: 56-3 in favor of the cesspool of the south.

Jake P.: I mean, I don’t even know what to predict. It’s not going to end well. I think Ben’s prediction is apt: 63-7, uGA.