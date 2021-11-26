Georgia Tech Football: What Should We Learn This Week - Georgia

Well last week was not one bit of fun at all! But, you know we have to talk about it.

Can Georgia Tech avoid getting embarrassed?

Yikes.

Will we see some younger guys this week?

Sort of? On offense, Ryan King was able to haul in a reception. Trenilyas Tatum started at linebacker over on defense, but in large part, it was the regular suspects that played.

Will Tech’s defense have any kind of answer for covering Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer?

While Mayer did not do a lot throughout the game, he did have on play in particular where Jack Coan found him in space, and he was able to get a 52-yard touchdown pass, so I’m gonna chalk this up as a nahhhhh.

So this week isn’t going to be anymore fun! But we still have to talk about it.

Will this week be worse than last week?

Last week, Notre Dame beat Georgia Tech 55-0. It was the best game of the season for Notre Dame and the worst for Georgia Tech, but Georgia is a much better team than Notre Dame. It’s not often that you see beatdowns like that happen in college football, especially between two Power 5 teams. But given the pure differential in talent between these two teams, I think it’s entirely possible that it could be worse, and quite frankly, I don’t want to think about that.

What can Georgia Tech do to avoid getting shut out again?

This will probably be the best defense Tech has played all season. UGA has shut out two opponents (both SEC teams) and only allowed three teams to score double digits against them. There’s a decent chance Tech will be shut out for the second week in a row.

But what can Tech do to avoid getting shut out? Other than pray for a miracle, their best bet once again is running the ball. UGA’s defense is amazing, and they are currently giving up -0.16 EPA/run, which doesn’t necessarily bode well for Tech, but it’s also the highest EPA they give up, so that is where Tech is going to need to try to take advantage.

I also know in years past, Tech has been able to get on the board by scoring late, so I will say that’s on the board as a possibility too.

When will we see coaching changes?

Though nothing has been confirmed, it’s a forgone conclusion that Tech will be making some changes to its coaching staff this offseason. Simply put, the results three years into the Geoff Collins era, this team is not where it should be. You can make whatever argument or excuse you want, but at the end of the day, three straight three-win seasons is completely unacceptable.

The question, at this point, is when these changes will happen. If it were up to me, at least some changes would already be made, but realistically, I think the earliest we will see anything happen will be Sunday, and it could be stretched out to sometime next week. Quite frankly, it’s just a guessing game at this point, so I guess we shall see!

What are you hoping to learn this week?