 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Post Game Thread: Notre Dame Beats Georgia Tech By a Lot (NSFW)

New, 15 comments

Well that wasn’t fun!

By Benjamin Tankersley
NCAA Football: Georgia Tech at Notre Dame Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Go crazy, folks!

In This Stream

Georgia Tech Football 2021 Season

View all 126 stories

Loading comments...