GAMETHREAD: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Things may not be going well, but we can still try to have a good time!

As always, place nice in the comments, and go Jackets!

Score Predictions

Ben: Notre Dame wins 48-20. I don’t think this is going to be a pretty game, and I’m not sure it will be as close as the score indicates. Quite frankly, Georgia Tech is not very good, and I don’t see them putting up much of a fight in this game.

Carter: Notre Dame wins 41-14. Remember to layer up if you’re traveling north for the game; it’s going to be cold. And don’t forget the layer of clown makeup for your face.

Robert: Notre Dame wins 35-7.

Jake G.: Notre Dame wins 38-17. Brian Kelly could have done to Tech what Dabo did last year and didn’t. I think his Fighting Irish will likely be primed to do something similar in the return leg.

Jake P.: Notre Dame wins 45-28. Georgia Tech is bad. Notre Dame is not bad. Should be an easy game for the Fighting Irish.