 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish: How to Watch, Game Time, Weather, Betting Odds and More!

Here’s everything you need to know for Georgia Tech’s match-up against Notre Dame!

By Benjamin Tankersley
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 25 Mayhem at MBS - North Carolina at Georgia Tech Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Game Time: 2:30 p.m.

Channel: NBC

Radio: Georgia Tech IMG Sports Network | 680 AM | 93.7 FM | Sirius 129 (Notre Dame broadcast)/XM 386 (Georgia Tech broadcast) | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App

Where to Stream: NBC Sports app/NBCSports.com

Depth Chart: Georgia Tech | Notre Dame

Weather: Mid-40s | Mostly Cloudy | 1 percent chance of rain | 52 percent humidity | Winds SSW 11 MPH

Betting Odds: Georgia Tech is currently a 17-point underdog. You can submit your FTRS picks here!

News & Notes:

In This Stream

Georgia Tech Football 2021 Season

View all 125 stories