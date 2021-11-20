Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish: How to Watch, Game Time, Weather, Betting Odds and More!

Game Time: 2:30 p.m.
Channel: NBC
Radio: Georgia Tech IMG Sports Network | 680 AM | 93.7 FM | Sirius 129 (Notre Dame broadcast)/XM 386 (Georgia Tech broadcast) | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App
Where to Stream: NBC Sports app/NBCSports.com
Depth Chart: Georgia Tech | Notre Dame
Weather: Mid-40s | Mostly Cloudy | 1 percent chance of rain | 52 percent humidity | Winds SSW 11 MPH
Betting Odds: Georgia Tech is currently a 17-point underdog. You can submit your FTRS picks here!
News & Notes:
- Georgia Tech Football: Advanced Stats Preview - GT vs. ND, by Robert Binion
- Grab Your Jackets Travel Blog: South Bend, by Logan Sandor
- Georgia Tech Football 2021 - Opponent Q&A: Notre Dame, by Josh Brundage, featuring Pat Rick of One Foot Down
- Historic Team Spotlight 2021: Notre Dame, by Jake Grant
- Georgia Tech Football: What Should We Learn This Week - Notre Dame, by Benjamin Tankersley
- Notre Dame Football: W.I.N. (What’s Important Now) — Georgia Tech Week, by Pat Rick
- Notre Dame Football: How safe is the position of safety for the Irish?, by Joshua Vowles
- Notre Dame Football: Players Update Media Ahead of Georgia Tech Game, by Lauren Dangel
- Notre Dame Football: Hot and Cold Takes for Georgia Tech, by Philip Gough 24
- Throwback Thursday: Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS Georgia Tech, 1943, by Lisa Kelly
- OFD Podcast: It’s the Pork Chop Express for Notre Dame and Georgia Tech
- Notre Dame Football: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Q&A with From The Rumble Seat, by Pat Rick, featuring Josh Brundage of From the Rumble Seat
- The Anti-Preview: #8 Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, by Joshua Vowles