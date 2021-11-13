Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Boston College: How to Watch, Game Time, Weather, Betting Odds and More!

Game Time: 3:30 p.m.
Channel: Bally Sports South
Radio: Georgia Tech IMG Sports Network | 680 AM | 93.7 FM | Sirius 136/XM 194 | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App
Where to Stream: Bally Sports App/WatchESPN
Depth Chart: Georgia Tech | Boston College
Weather: Sunny | Low-50s | 0 percent chance of rain | 40 percent humidity | Winds NW 12 MPH
Betting Odds: Georgia Tech is a 1-point favorite. You can submit your FTRS picks here!
News & Notes:
