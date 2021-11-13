 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Boston College: How to Watch, Game Time, Weather, Betting Odds and More!

New, 4 comments

Here’s everything you need to know about Georgia Tech’s match-up with Boston College!

By Benjamin Tankersley
Georgia Tech v Miami Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Game Time: 3:30 p.m.

Channel: Bally Sports South

Radio: Georgia Tech IMG Sports Network | 680 AM | 93.7 FM | Sirius 136/XM 194 | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App

Where to Stream: Bally Sports App/WatchESPN

Depth Chart: Georgia Tech | Boston College

Weather: Sunny | Low-50s | 0 percent chance of rain | 40 percent humidity | Winds NW 12 MPH

Betting Odds: Georgia Tech is a 1-point favorite. You can submit your FTRS picks here!

News & Notes:

In This Stream

Georgia Tech Football 2021 Season

View all 113 stories

Loading comments...