Grab Your Jackets Travel Blog: A City of History

Our friends who are coming down from Boston this week know a thing or two about history. Boston is arguable the most historic city in the entirety of the United States. With that theme in mind, and since we already discussed breweries in a previous one of these. let’s highlight some of the museums and historic sites in Atlanta and at Georgia Techworth checking out.

Travel How To: Getting to Atlanta from Boston

Just get a flight... seriously just get a flight guys. It might be expensive, but if you need to go to this game then the money you save is not worth the 17 hour drive.

Another option, according to Google, is to get a train ticket from Boston to Washington D.C. then get on a bus to take you the rest of the way to Atlanta.

If you want to get a flight the prices should be between $300 and $600.

Try to stay near Midtown so you can get around more easily.

Things to do in Atlanta: Museums and History

There are quite a few museums and historic sites near downtown Atlanta, especially in terms of the Civil Rights movement.

There is of course the college football hall of fame which is worth checking out downtown. It is not too far from campus and near the Olympic Park. If you’re looking for more information about the history of college football and some of the most impactful people, like say John Heisman and Bobby Dood for example, then you can learn quite a bit at the CFB Hall of Fame. The site isn’t just for older people, it offers many interactive exhibits which children can greatly enjoy while simulating their own big game moments.

Within walking distance of the CFB Hall of Fame is the Center for Civil and Human Rights Museum. This is a deeply moving presentation of the history of the fight for civil rights in the U.S. and in the world at large. While the museum is more intimidating, it makes use of unique art and stylization to deliver the feel of being in the past and being in a civil rights rally. While this can be a more intimidating museum to be present for, it is a powerful museum and definitely worth checking out if it is a topic that draws your interest.

Fernbank is a bit farther away from Midtown and feature more of the natural history sites you would expect to see in a museum. Fernbank is most well known for its T-Rex skeleton which is on show in its main atrium and the large star gazing simulator it has. Fernbank is a good location to take your kids if you want to see the wow factor of being up close to real fossils.

The High museum of art is a large art museum which is a short distance from campus. The museum is most well known for its art exhibits but occasionally houses history exhibits such as those for King Tut’s tomb and Terracotta Soldiers which it has provided a temporary home to in the past.

Gameday

Georgia Tech has its own history. I’m beating a dead horse for all Georgia Tech fans, but Bobby Dodd Stadium at Grant Field is the oldest NCAA stadium still in use. Hopefully our friends from Boston can enjoy their time here until GT whoops their butts on the field. Have a good weekend everyone!