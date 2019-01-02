Georgia Tech Football: Yellow Jackets Add Two More Coaches

Geoff Collins and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets announced two more hires for the new coaching staff today.

The 2️⃣ newest members of @CoachCollins staff:



Co-defensive coordinator/safeties Nathan Burton



Cornerbacks/defensive special teams coordinator Jeff Popovich#TogetherWeSwarm



First up is co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach Nathan Burton. Nicknamed “The Admiral,” Burton is no stranger to the Flats. Burton is a Tech alum, graduating in 2004 and then serving as a graduate assistant from 2005 through 2008.

Burton will join Andrew Thacker, who was announced as the other co-defensive coordinator earlier this week. At Temple, Thacker was the sole defensive coordinator.

This is not Burton’s first stop as a defensive coordinator. He previously served in the position with West Alabama and Shorter.

Jeff Popovich, who will be serving as the corners/defensive special teams coach, is an experienced DB coach, but that’s not the only thing he’s known for.

Fun fact: New @GeorgiaTechFB CB/Defensive ST Coordinator Jeff Popovich also appeared on Season 1 of The Bachelorette (h/t @FTRSJoey) — Benjamin Tankersley (@FTRSBen) January 2, 2019

Popovich has certainly made his rounds. In addition to his wealth of college experience, Popovich also has some NFL experience, spending two years with the Indianapolis Colts.

Defensive special teams coordinator is a coaching position I, personally, have never heard of. In this position, Popovich will be in charge of the kickoff and punt coverage units.

As it stands, here is Georgia Tech’s current coaching staff:

Head Coach: Geoff Collins

Offensive Coordinator/QB Coach: Dave Patenaude

Running Backs Coach: Tashard Choice

Wide Receivers Coach: Kerry Dixon

Co-Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers Coach: Andrew Thacker

Co-Defensive Coordinator/Safeties Coach: Nathan Burton

Defensive Special Teams Coordinator/Cornerbacks Coach: Jeff Popovich

With the staff laid out the way it is, Georgia Tech is still missing an offensive line coach, a defensive line coach, a tight end coach, and someone to coach the rest of the special teams (offensive special teams coordinator?). Rivals’ Kelly Quinlan alluded to Tech hiring another linebackers coach, so that could be a position that Collins is looking to add as well.

Welcome to the Flats!!