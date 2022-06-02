FTRS Presents: 100 Days to Kickoff 2022

Hello, and welcome to From the Rumble Seat’s annual 100 Days to Kickoff football season preview! The optimism in the air may not be as pervasive as it usually is, but we know that isn’t going to stop you from craving that sweet, sweet football content. Keep it here for updates (almost) every weekday leading up to toe meeting leather on September 5th!
May 28, 2022, 8:00am EDT
-
June 2
Opinion Week 2022: Georgia Tech football’s schedule might be the worst in program history
Geoff Collins has his work cut out for him this fall
-
May 31
Georgia Tech Football Opinion Week 2022: The Outcome is Assured
Staff changes and the portal won’t be enough. This is it.
-
May 28
Georgia Tech Football: Welcome to 100 Days to Kickoff 2022
Labor Day night will be here faster than you think!