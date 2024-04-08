 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Scions E214: Golf @ Calusa Cup, Softball at War Eagle Challenge, Baseball @ Pitt, MTEN/WTEN, Lacrosse in COFH!

A big weekend of results for teams that needed them with a bunch of important games next week.

By Akshay Easwaran, Jack Purdy, and Jake Grant
Georgia Tech Athletics

So. many. things. happening (with even more next week!). Let’s talk about them!

On the slate:

  • Golf at the Calusa Cup
  • Softball’s 2-2 week
  • Baseball’s 2-1 series win @ Pitt
  • Men’s Tennis @ ND and LOU
  • Women’s Tennis vs Clemson
  • Club Lacrosse’s Founders Day win vs Athens (also coach Ken Lovic’s 300th career win!)

Subscribe to the pod via ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠anchor.fm/scions⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ or add us to your podcatcher using ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://anchor.fm/s/5aa2e7c/podcast/rss⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠.⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ You can also find us on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and Stitcher Radio! We hope you enjoy!

Please let us know what you think via email (⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠fromtherumbleseat@gmail.com⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠), on Twitter (@FTRSBlog), on Facebook, or in the comments below!

Hosts: Jack Purdy, Jake Grant, Akshay Easwaran

Production: Akshay Easwaran

Music: ⁠⁠Georgia Tech⁠⁠ Glee Club, Georgia Tech Marching Band

