Scions E214: Golf @ Calusa Cup, Softball at War Eagle Challenge, Baseball @ Pitt, MTEN/WTEN, Lacrosse in COFH!

So. many. things. happening (with even more next week!). Let’s talk about them!
On the slate:
- Golf at the Calusa Cup
- Softball’s 2-2 week
- Baseball’s 2-1 series win @ Pitt
- Men’s Tennis @ ND and LOU
- Women’s Tennis vs Clemson
- Club Lacrosse’s Founders Day win vs Athens (also coach Ken Lovic’s 300th career win!)
Hosts: Jack Purdy, Jake Grant, Akshay Easwaran
Production: Akshay Easwaran
Music: Georgia Tech Glee Club, Georgia Tech Marching Band
