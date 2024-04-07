Georgia Tech softball goes 1-2 against Auburn, Louisiana Tech

Georgia Tech softball (25-16, 9-6 ACC) took the field in Auburn, Alabama this weekend for the War Eagle Classic. This included a game on Friday versus Auburn, then a doubleheader Saturday against both Auburn and Louisiana Tech. The Jackets split the games against Auburn and fell just short against Louisiana Tech on Saturday.

There were some very notable highlights from this weekend, the biggest being Sara Beth Allen’s three-home-run game in the win versus Auburn. Allen became the fourth Yellow Jacket to ever hit three homers in a single game, and these runs drove Tech to their first victory against the Tigers at Jane B. Moore Field since 2002. Mallorie Black hit some bombs herself, with a three-run home run and a grand slam. She now has 16 homers on the year and 52 RBIs. This makes her the first ACC player to reach 50 RBIs, and the fourth fastest to 50 RBIs in Division I softball. As a team, the Jackets hit seven home runs on Saturday, bringing the season total to 72, which is the fifth most in program history. This includes five grand slams on the year, the second most in program history. On the mound, Sophie Voyles claimed the lone victory of the weekend with her seventh win of the season, the most on the team.

Let’s get into the games.

Georgia Tech lost an absolute heartbreaker on Friday night to begin the weekend. The Jackets gave up four runs in the bottom of the sixth to lose 4-3 to Auburn. Things started out hot, as Mallorie Black hit a homer, and Domingue and Edgmon were driven home to give the Jackets a 3-0 lead after one inning. Voyles followed that with a 1-2-3 in the bottom of the first, and only allowed two runners on base before giving up two singles in the bottom of the fifth. She was taken out of the game after this, and Auburn took the reins and finished the game with a 4-3 win.

The second game was against conference USA opponent Louisiana Tech. They got to work fast, with a 2-0 lead after the first two innings. Tech responded well, as Jayden Gailey scored an RBI double before reaching home thanks to a Reese Hunter home run. Tech went up 3-2 and almost held on to the lead, but the Bulldog’s offense came to life and scored 11 runs between the fifth and sixth innings. Black tried to bring Tech back to life with a three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth, then a grand slam in the seventh, bringing the score to 13-10. Tech just couldn’t come up with enough runs to pull off the win, and the game ended at that score.

Even though Tech was 0-2 on the weekend, they were far from giving up. The offense started the day with several singles, giving the Jackets a 1-0 lead to begin. They weren’t done there, as Gailey hit a double to left center to end the first inning up by three runs. In the second, Allen and Black had back-to-back home runs to put Tech up 5-0 after the second. Auburn didn’t want to be left behind, as they responded with a two-run home run, then had another run in the third to cut into the Tech lead. Sara Beth Allen crushed her second homer of the day, and two other Jackets came home to go up 8-3. The Tigers put up a fight, scoring one run in the fourth and two in the fifth to make the score 8-6. Jin Sileo decided to kick off the sixth inning with a beautiful bunt single, and Allen recorded her third home run of the day to get the Jackets into double digits. Auburn came roaring back but ultimately fell short. Tech won a fantastic game, 10-9 to split the games with Auburn.

Georgia Tech will return to Atlanta next week, playing Alabama State on Tuesday at 6 pm. They will also host Louisville this weekend at Mewborn Field.