Mailbag 4/4

DressHerInWhiteAndGold: How’re we feeling about the Final 4? Wolfpack=Cinderella? Who ya got?

Much like 20 years ago in San Antonio, Huskies look best.

Ben: I have watched a single second of the tournament. With my expertise, I’m going to take Purdue for absolutely no reason.

Logan: I’m looking forward to it. Alabama has pulled some impressive upsets, so while I doubt their chances against UConn, I think they have a chance. Meanwhile NC State continues to dance despite everyone telling them not to. I think UConn will take it all but there should be some fun matchups along the way.

Jack: UConn is obviously the team to beat. My baseline sports agenda always includes making sure Alabama loses, so as long as that happens, I’ll be happy. UConn going back to back would be a curious thing to happen in the midst of players switching teams all the time. You’d think we’d get random winners (although last year’s final four certainly felt random), but here we are with two 1-seeds and one cinderella as not so unoften happens.

Submitted via email: What are your top 5 worst decisions in Georgia Tech Athletic Association history?

Ben: This is a fun one. I’ll take a twist on what people will probably say for this and that’s not conducting a fuller job search to replace Paul Johnson. Was Geoff Collins a bad hire? Yes. But it was also made clear that he and Ken Whisenhunt were the only two people considered for the job, and Whisenhunt said no. There is no industry in which you would want to make such a narrow-minded decision. It set Georgia Tech up for failure following the Paul Johnson era. Another one I’ll throw up here is getting Mike Bobinski as the AD. I don’t know enough about the administrative side to really know how well he did in the position, but I know that CPJ didn’t like him, and that’s enough for me.

Jack: I almost don’t feel old enough or educated enough to answer this question. I’ll contain my answer to just the era of time I’ve been around for (2016-present). Today in fact is 8 years exactly since I took my official tour of campus!

One: obviously the hiring of a football coach.

Two: not firing that coach when the first chance arose after year three.

Three: letting said coach bash Paul Johnson with no repurcussions and just flat out lie.

Four: this one depends on what happens in this year’s game, but I’m not sold on us playing games in Mercedes-Benz.

Five: the continued employment of Danny Hall as head baseball coach.