 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Scions E213: Spring Volleyball! Softball/Baseball Woes + Swim NCAAs + Golf + MTEN/WTEN + T&F

Including a long discussion about the current malaise around the baseball program.

By Akshay Easwaran, Jack Purdy, and Jake Grant
/ new
Georgia Tech Athletics

A bushel of updates for you from around the Flats this week as we head into April and the meat of spring sports season! On the slate:

  • Volleyball’s spring scrimmages
  • Golf at the Goodwin
  • Softball’s 1-2 series loss @ Syracuse
  • Baseball’s 0-3 series loss vs Boston College and the future of the program
  • Men’s Tennis vs FSU and MIA
  • Women’s Tennis vs ND and LOU
  • Swim and Dive at Men’s NCAA Championships
  • Track and Field at Raleigh and Florida Relays
  • Updates from club lacrosse

Subscribe to the pod via ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠anchor.fm/scions⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ or add us to your podcatcher using ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://anchor.fm/s/5aa2e7c/podcast/rss⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠.⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ You can also find us on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and Stitcher Radio! We hope you enjoy!

Please let us know what you think via email (⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠fromtherumbleseat@gmail.com⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠), on Twitter (@FTRSBlog), on Facebook, or in the comments below!

Hosts: Jack Purdy, Jake Grant, Akshay Easwaran

Production: Akshay Easwaran

Music: ⁠⁠Georgia Tech⁠⁠ Glee Club, Georgia Tech Marching Band

Loading comments...