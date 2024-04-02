Scions E213: Spring Volleyball! Softball/Baseball Woes + Swim NCAAs + Golf + MTEN/WTEN + T&F

A bushel of updates for you from around the Flats this week as we head into April and the meat of spring sports season! On the slate:
- Volleyball’s spring scrimmages
- Golf at the Goodwin
- Softball’s 1-2 series loss @ Syracuse
- Baseball’s 0-3 series loss vs Boston College and the future of the program
- Men’s Tennis vs FSU and MIA
- Women’s Tennis vs ND and LOU
- Swim and Dive at Men’s NCAA Championships
- Track and Field at Raleigh and Florida Relays
- Updates from club lacrosse
Hosts: Jack Purdy, Jake Grant, Akshay Easwaran
Production: Akshay Easwaran
Music: Georgia Tech Glee Club, Georgia Tech Marching Band
