Scions E213: Spring Volleyball! Softball/Baseball Woes + Swim NCAAs + Golf + MTEN/WTEN + T&F

A bushel of updates for you from around the Flats this week as we head into April and the meat of spring sports season! On the slate:

Volleyball’s spring scrimmages

Golf at the Goodwin

Softball’s 1-2 series loss @ Syracuse

Baseball’s 0-3 series loss vs Boston College and the future of the program

Men’s Tennis vs FSU and MIA

Women’s Tennis vs ND and LOU

Swim and Dive at Men’s NCAA Championships

Track and Field at Raleigh and Florida Relays

Updates from club lacrosse

Hosts: Jack Purdy, Jake Grant, Akshay Easwaran

Production: Akshay Easwaran

Music: ⁠⁠Georgia Tech⁠⁠ Glee Club, Georgia Tech Marching Band