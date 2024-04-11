4-Star Big Man Doryan Onwuchekwa Commits To Georgia Tech

On March 19th 6’10 PF/C Doryan Onwuchekwa committed to the Yellow Jackets. He’s tall, lanky, and has good ball skills. From watching his highlights he seems like a very well-rounded player. He’s athletic (although not as otherworldly athletic as Baye Ndongo), he seems to have really good touch near the rim along with decent post moves. He has highlights of him finishing with both hands. In addition to that is a decent looking jump shot. He looks comfortable ball handling, but doing against college level defenders is another thing altogether. I think he’ll get there, but I suspect that as a freshman he’ll mostly be used in the post or the pick and roll instead of needing him to dribble too much.

On defense his 7’3” wingspan will immediately be an asset and he’s on the skinnier side, but has some heft to him (far more than other center recruit Cole Kirouac).

Given his well rounded skill set and his size, he seems ready to play from day 1 to me. Especially depending on how the transfer situation shakes out. He could be a good backup to Ndongo, but I think they could also share the floor especially if one of them develops their shot over the next year.

This is a huge get for Damon Stoudamire and the Yellow Jackets. With his commitment this is looking like the best recruiting class on the Flats since at least the Paul Hewitt era. He was previously committed to Colorado. Onwuchekwa is now the fourth commit and the second big man joining Cole Kirouac.

Welcome to Georgia Tech!