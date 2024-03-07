Georgia Tech WBB loses ACCT 2nd round to Duke 70-58

The regular season ends for #10-seed Georgia Tech Women’s Basketball today, losing to #7-seed Duke Blue Devils in the second round of the ACC Tournament 70-58. Duke moves on to face #2-seed NC State in the quarterfinals.

While Duke had the best defense in the ACC coming into the tournament, they beat Tech in multiple ways offensively. The first half was a lot of three point shooting around Tech’s 2-3 zone (5-11 3PT) and using their floor spacing to get a lot of people on the scoresheet. Seven different Blue Devils scored in the first half on 52% shooting to Tech’s 38%.

Tech had serious mismatch issues in the paint in the second half against Kennedy Brown and Camilla Emsbo, both with a size advantage over Kayla Blackshear, who reached four fouls with 13 minutes left in the game trying to defend them. All eight of Duke’s third quarter field goals came in the paint, six of them between Brown and Emsbo.

That said, Tonie Morgan again had a very solid game, finishing with 19 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists (and five turnovers) to lead or co-lead the game in those categories. If there’s one thing to be hopeful about this team, it’s that Tonie is getting better and carrying a team on her back in late-season and playoff type games when pace slows down. If the matchup is right, she’s going to find a shot or get herself to the free thow line, like she did tonight going 10-15 from the line.

Tech did come in with a rest disadvantage having played yesterday, and it showed in the top speed Duke was able to play at over Tech. While the first quarter played stagnant, once Duke when on runs, it was largely from better effort and focus. Tech’s 10 missed free throws also were a big blemish on the scorecard.

1st Quarter

Offense was hard to come by for both teams early with Duke committing three turnovers in the first five minutes. Tech’s first initial buckets came from second chance opportunities but generally had very few spots to exploit Duke’s defense. Duke’s defensive pressure turned into four quick points on three straight transition opportunities, giving them a 12-8 lead and prompting Nell Fortner’s first timeout with 2:06 left. Nothing positive came from that timeout, as Tech finished the quarter without another bucket, their scoreless streak lasting 4:34 while Duke closed on an 11-0 run.

2nd Quarter (17-8 Duke)

The shots finally started falling in the 2nd, scoring eight straight with threes from Kara Dunn and Tonie Morgan, prompting Duke’s first timeout only up 17-16. Tech tied it at 20-20 with a Kayla stepback jumper before Ashlon Jackson put up two threes and was part of a steal-n-score for an 8-0 Duke run to go up 28-20.

That run grew to 15-1 during which Tech committed five turnovers and Duke pretty much was getting any shot they wanted. Tech’s zone defense allowed plenty of open threes, Jackson hitting three just in the quarter. Thankfully, because of the 8-0 run to start the quarter, Tech somehow only finished -3 despite getting overmatched for the majority of teh quarter.

3rd Quarter (38-26 Duke)

Kennedy Brown led a charge of inside scoring for Duke to keep Tech at around a 10 point gap to start the second half. Tonie Morgan essentially was the offense, scoring seven of Tech’s first 10 points, sinking five free throws. After Brown, Camilla Emsbo took over in the paint and kept Duke well ahead by the end of the quarter, scoring six straight and putting Kayla Blackshear at four fouls with 13 minutes left in the game. All eight of Duke’s made field goals came in the paint.

4th Quarter (56-43 Duke)

Tech changed their defense to a full court pressure, which helped shrink the lead to single digits about halfway through the quarter. That lasted all but a few seconds when Duke put in a couple quick buckets, all but sealing the deal about three minutes before the final buzzer.

Game Leaders:

Points: Tonie Morgan (GT) - 19

Assists: Tonie Morgan (GT)/Taina Mair (Duke) - 7

Rebounds: Tonie Morgan (GT)/Kennedy Brown (Duke)/Jadyn Donovan (Duke) - 8

Turnovers: Tonie Morgan (GT) - 5

This is the second straight game Tonie has been at least a co-leader in all four of these categories.

What’s next?

To be seen. There’s a shot Tech gets invited to the brand new 32-team WBIT tournament after everything plays its way through the conference tournaments. If so, there’s a chance Tech would host games on campus as that tournament does not go neutral site until the semifinals at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. If they get some extra games in, I would not be surprised to see them win at least a couple games considering they’ve played a more consistent level in their last few games despite losing most of them.

Jack Purdy is a non-revenue sports writer and co-host of Scions of the Southland for From the Rumble Seat. He previously served as The Technique’s assistant sports editor before graduating Georgia Tech in 2022. Follow Jack on Twitter @JackNicolaus

