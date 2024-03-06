Georgia Tech WBB advances to 2nd Round of ACCT with 73-60 win over Pitt

In the second game of the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament, the #10-seed Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets took down the #15-seed Pitt Panthers 73-60, advancing to the second round and will face Duke on Thursday (tomorrow). The win guarantees Tech will finish above .500 no matter what happens in the rest of the ACC Tournament or in a potential WNIT appearance. The 13-point win was Tech’s largest margin of victory since their 15-point win over Boston College on January 21.

The bulk of the game was a very close contest, similar to Tech’s last game against Miami. There were 17 lead changes and six ties, Tech leading for 24 minutes to Pitt’s 10. Pitt never had more than a three point lead in the third quarter while Tech until late in the 4th didn’t have more than an eight point lead.

Tonie Morgan recorded her 8th double-double of the season, scoring 24 points with 11 rebounds along with four rebounds, leading all players in those categories. In these recnet games where Tech has needed a dominant player to get through games, Morgan is doing just that.

Kara Dunn followed with 14 points, 10 coming critically in the second half when Tech struggled shooting at 33%, including just 15% in the third quarter.

Pitt played a high energy zone defense all game, trying to create traps all over the floor. It did a good job wearing down Tech, forcing plenty of outside shots and not many easy looks under the basket. Tech had 26 three point attempts, only making six at 23%, but hit a critical one with under two minutes to go by Rusne Augustinaite that put the Jackets up six points.

Morgan followed that up with a three point play to put Tech up nine with 1:06 left, finally breaking away from Pitt with not enough time for the Panthers to go on a run. Tech’s 25 fourth quarter points marked the only quarter either team put up 20 or more.

Tech next plays #7-seed Duke, who earlier this season beat Tech by 38 on January 14, the Jackets’ worst loss of the season which came after a 7-1 stretch. Fortner’s team has done better with their effort over the course of 40 minutes in the last couple games, but tomorrow will show if they can maintain that in their first instance of a game in back-to-back days since December when they lost to Creighton and beat New Mexico over Thanksgiving.

1st Quarter

Despite eight points from Tonie Morgan in the first, Tech spent the whole quarter trying to break through Pitt’s zone, often having to pass around the perimeter but still found ways to get consistent paint points with 14 when getting good movement from Blackshear, Dunn, and Morgan. Only the last two buckets Tech hit were outside (Augustinaite three and Morgan jumper). Pitt’s full court press forced two Tech turnovers, turning into four points for Pitt during a 7-0 run for the Panthers which put them up 14-12. Augustinatie’s five points late levelled off Pitt before Tonie put in a high-arcing jumper for the period lead.

2nd Quarter (19-18 GT)

The second was a mirror image of the first with Tech growing a gap from a 7-0 run ending with an Augustinaite three, and then growing the lead to six at 31-25 after Sydney Johnson hit a triple of her own. And like the first, Pitt went on a late run, this one powered by Bella Perkins who single handedly went on a 7-0 run to pull within one at 33-32 Tech with under a minute to go. Of all people to shoot Tech’s next three-point basket, Aixa Wone Aranaz, who had three total three point attempts all season, hit a last second triple from above the key after Morgan rebounded her own miss jumping out of bounds with only a few seconds left on the shot clock. Morgan then got to the line to reach double-digits before halftime.

3rd Quarter (38-32 GT)

Pitt came out firing after the break with four points from Lianu King and Malcolm’s third three of the game for a 7-0 to take a 39-38 lead, the 10th lead change of the game, prompting Fortner to call timeout. Morgan scored a jumper to retake the leak out of the timeout before a couple minute scoreless stretch for both teams. D’Asia Thomas-Harris entered the game here and cost Tech on three straight possessions, missing a putback opportunity, then committing an avoidable shooting foul in transition, then wasn’t able to box out well enough to receive a pass in the paint, creating Tech’s 8th turnover.

Kara Dunn then started getting into the mix after a quiet game up to this point, scoring six straight to put Tech ahead 47-44 and forcing a Pitt timeout. The Panthers got some free points from two Augustinaite turnovers, but a Dunn free throw at the end of the quarter kept Tech’s lead after an abysmal 15% shooting quarter where the Jackets lacked intensity on both sides of the floor.

4th Quarter (48-47 GT)

That intensity stayed lacking to start the fourth with Sydney Johnson getting all to easily stripped. From there, Tech did really well to get to the free throw line (13 attempts) repeatedly and got plenty of second chance opportunities from three Kara Dunn offensive rebounds, adding to her extremely productive second half. Bella Perkins hit a three to make it 60-58 with under three minutes to go before Tonie hit a free throw and Augustinaite nailed a corner three to strech Tech’s lead to six, providing the necessary gap to finish off the win and head to the second round.

Game Leaders:

Points: Tonie Morgan (GT) - 24

Assists: Tonie Morgan (GT) - 4

Rebounds: Tonie Morgan (GT) - 11

Turnovers: Tonie Morgan (GT) - 5

Georgia Tech Women’s Basketball next plays Thursday, March 7 in the second round of the ACC Tournament against Duke at 5 p.m.

