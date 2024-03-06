Ramblin’ To Paris Pt. 10: Most Olympic Medals by American Universities

Welcome to part 10 of 30 of my Ramblin’ to Paris series. Check out last week’s piece where we mapped out which conferences have won the most Olympic medals pre and post-summer 2024 realignment. Today’s piece is sponsored by Tech alumni and Travelmation travel agent, Nicolas Santine.

For those that read last week’s piece (linked above), you’ll remember that the current iteration of the Pac-12 and Big 10 were by far had more Olympic medals won by their alumni than any other conference. The ACC is far, far behind in 6th of D1 conferences with only 217 medals. North Carolina has a quarter of those with 54.

This week, I wanted to zoom in at the school level of the Olympic medal count. Georgia Tech only has 10 to their name so far, the same as Missouri and UC Davis, but are far enough down the list you’d get bored scrolling. If Tech were a participating country, they’d have the same number of medals as Puerto Rico, Uruguay, Liechtenstein, and Pakistan, who also are a long scroll down the all-time medal table.

Starting with the top 10 schools through the Tokyo 2021 Olympics, if you know your Olympic sports, these names will come as no surprise whatsoever:

1: USC - 337

2: Stanford - 328

3: UCLA - 286

4: Cal - 239

T5: Texas - 166

T5: Michigan - 166

7: Florida - 160

8: Ohio State - 122 (I believe this number is a tad higher after Beijing 2022)

9: Yale - 113

10: Harvard - 112

Indiana is the only other school with over 100 medals won at 103, next on this list. With the exception of Ice Hockey, very few American colleges end up having athletes in the Winter Olympics, so I have not gone digging for the added medals there. Odds are, some northern/midwest schools added by having players on the American hockey teams.

Stanford made a tiny gain on USC during the Tokyo games, winning 26 medals to USC’s 21.

Looking at the top four, they’re all California schools, all with good non-revenue sports programs, particularly in swimming where lots of medals are always up for grabs. Their 1,190 combined medals would be the third most if these schools merged together to form a California team. Add in CSU Long Beach, UC Irvine, and San Jose State, their state total grows to 1,299, which would be second all time behind the U.S.

Of course, lots of those California medals were won by Americans, so theoretically the U.S. medal count would decrease significantly if in fact a California team actually existed. In 2014, Business Insider counted gold medals by state residence, and California’s 122 at the time doubled the next best, New York at 61, so California is producing lots of their own athletes while getting plenty from out of state as well.

Looking further down the school list, the states do start to diversify with an Ivy slant. Schools 11-20 are: Indiana (103), Washington (89), Arizona (84), Georgia (81), Minnesota (79), Penn (76), Princeton (73), Tennessee (73), and Auburn (66).

26 schools have over 50 Olympic medals so far. At 51st is CSU Long Beach with 47, the most of any non-Ivy/Power 5 school. Below them, it’s a large grab bag of the rest of the Power 5 schools.

Oddly enough, MIT (otherwise known as GT-Boston according to my boss), has more medals than Tech with 12. Does that make me irrationally angry because it’s MIT and years and years of sports for me pain have originiated in the Boston area? Yes. We need to beat them in this endeavor, for my own sanity.

I’ll be curious if one of the 11-15th ranked teams get past Yale and Harvard in the next few Olympics. Lots of those Ivy league medals came in earlier Olympics when the Ivy League was much more dominant athletically. Indiana recently picked up a few medals from American breaststroker Lilly King, but she’s nearing the end of her career.

The rest of the list past 20 steadily has colleges ranging from the 10s to 50s in medals won. The last surprise to me is who was the Power 5 team at the bottom of the list: Virginia Tech. Their athletes have won a total of two Olympic medals, both bronze. Grenada has more medals than them somehow (it’s three, but still).

The last fun nugget is that the top 13 teams in the list all have golds as the medal they’ve won the most. Minnesota at 14th has 32 silvers and 26 golds. So, our top schools not only get on podiums, they are winning more often than not.

