Georgia Tech Softball sweeps Pitt at home

MEWBORN FIELD - The rainy weather persisted in Atlanta this weekend, along with the relentless downpour of home runs on the field. The Jackets opened up ACC play on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Panthers, sweeping the series with ease. Tech now sits at 14-7 (3-0 ACC), putting them on an 11-game win streak, the longest since a 12-game span in 2012. This team is playing with confidence, and they appear to be having fun while doing so.

Game 1 was initially slated for Friday, but got rescheduled to Saturday due to the weather. This resulted in an afternoon double-header that drew a full house to Mewborn Field.

In the first game of the day, Blake Neleman started on the mound for the Jackets and had a solid first few innings. The offense wasted no time at all, with Madison Dobbins crushing a grand slam in the bottom of the first, making it 4-0 before an out was ever recorded. The second inning somehow went even better, highlighted by a SAC fly from Mallorie Black, a beautiful bunt by Dobbins, and a home run by Tiffany Domingue to put the score at 9-0, Tech.

Things got a little spooky after that, as Pitt came crawling back with a five-run 4th inning, forcing Neleman out of the game. Norton took over for her and held them scoreless for the rest of the fifth. That would be all she wrote, as Tech sealed the game at the bottom of the fifth with Black singling Edgmon home, then Dobbins hitting a three-run walk-off to take the momentum away from the Panthers heading into game two of the afternoon.

Sophia Voyles took the mound as the starting pitcher for the second game and immediately gave up one run, but settled down after that. That one run would be the sole blemish on her record for the day, only adding a single in the second and fourth innings.

Pitt didn’t hold the 1-0 lead for long. Tech tied it up 1-1 in the bottom of the first, and Sara Beth Allen added a fourth-inning home run to extend the lead to 4-1. In the fifth inning, Abby Hughes hit her first homer of the year as she got the start in this game. Georgia Tech dominated the sixth inning, thanks to Black’s three-run homer, followed by a Domingue walk-off two-run homer. This ended the day just a few innings short, giving everyone plenty of time left in their day to enjoy the Jackets 14-5 and 10-1 softball wins and a senior day MBB win.

Madison Dobbins had an incredible day, being the first ACC player to reach 30 RBIs. She finished Saturday with 7 RBIs and 2 HRs. The whole offense played well in general, showcasing impressive performances from Edgmon, Allen, Domingue, and Black.

The final game in this series was just another day, another win on the Flats. Pitcher Chandler Dennis walked up to the mound with confidence, dominating the day. In her fourth start on the year, she only allowed one runner on base each inning, and Norton took over for her and kept the shutout alive.

The Tech offense started hot, once again scoring a run before an out was ever recorded. After several singles and doubles, the first inning ended with a 3-0 lead. After a scoreless third inning, the fourth inning produced some magic by Jin Sileo and Gracie Hillman. Sileo started with a bunt to first and got to second on a SAC bunt by Ella Edgmon. Sileo then stole third, then stole home when Hillman stole second with her best Flat-Stanley impression to avoid the tag. 5-0 Tech after the fourth.

Abby Hughes recorded her second HR of the series, and the game was soon over after that. Grace Connelly got hit by a pitch, then headed to second after Edgmon was walked. Allen walked up to the plate after her and hit a nice base hit to bring Connelly home, and Edgmon showed off her speed by beating the ball to home, securing the third run-rule walk-off victory of the weekend. Jackets out with a bang!

Georgia Tech now has an 11-game win streak and a 13-game home winning streak. Tech began the weekend leading the nation with 35 home runs and ended the weekend leading the Power 5 with 43 home runs. They have scored at least one home run in the last 17 consecutive games.

With these outstanding offensive stats come some pretty outstanding players. Jin Sileo and Gracie Hillman combined for 3 stolen bases, and Hillman now stands at 3/3 on stolen bases for the year. Hughes had 2 HRs between Saturday and Sunday. Sara Beth Allen posted a .833 on-base percentage for the Pitt series.

The Jackets will try to extend their impressive winning streak on Tuesday at 5 p.m. against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks at home. Come out and support, and Go Jackets!