Georgia Tech WBB dominates OT, wins 71-66 over Miami

For the first time since 2009 (per Kurt Hoyt), Georgia Tech Women’s Basketball won a road overtime game, beating the Miami Hurricanes 71-66, limiting Miami to only four points from the last 6:51 of game time. Tech will finish with a winning regular season record for the first time since the 2021-2022 season, this year with a 16-14 record (7-11 ACC).

Despite a terrific game from Shayeanne Day-Wilson for Miami, finishing with 27 points, Tech played one of their most consistently physical games, never losing by more than four points or winning by more than five in a game with eight ties and 18 lead changes.

Eight different Jackets scored in the game, led by Kayla Blackshear and Tonie Morgan with 18 and 16 respectively. Tonie played with an elevated level of maturity and poise throughout the entire game that made a tremendous difference.

In a season where Tech repeatedly has lost games due to massive runs by opponents mixed with their own inexplicable scoring droughts, it all finally came together in this final game. Miami never scored more than six points in a row, Tech didn’t let a streaky shooter take over a game (Day-Wilson only had six second half points), and at no point looked like they were out of their league.

At one point, Tech was leading in offensive rebounds 12-2, reflecting the increased physicality that they’ve needed at many points this season to keep them in games. Looking at who played: Aixa Wone-Aranaz didn’t make an appearance. Avyonce Carter, one to never back down from bumping into players, got 12 minutes and hit both of her shots, including a three. Ari Termis played 15 minutes and only committed one turnover. D’Asia Thomas-Harris made some miscues that limited her time on the court, but did draw a critical charge in the fourth quarter to at least give Tech a chance at a game winning basket.

Overall, it was Nell Fortner basketball. Tough defense to limit easy buckets (Miami shot 39%, but only 29% in OT), strong interior play (30 defensive rebounds, would’ve led in offensive as well if not for a weird quintuple possession by Miami), and attacking basketball offensively. (22 points in the paint, 18 second chance points). This was the kind of game Tech needed headed into the ACC Tournament, where they will be the #10 seed, playing on Wednesday.

How it happened

1st quarter

Tech’s defensive intensity played at a good level compared to recent games, generating some transition offense and good looks from three, including one for Augustinaite that gave Tech a 12-10 lead. The offense mainly came from Blackshear working the paint, scoring eight in the quarter. Despite holding Miami to a four minute scoreless streak, there was not much they could do to stop Day-Wilson, who scored 11 of Miami’s 14 first quarter points.

2nd Quarter (14-14)

The story was largely the same in the second, Tech getting multiple second chance three pointers (Morgan, Carter) from some fantastic offensive rebounding (at one point leading 12-2), but Day-Wilson continued to keep Miami in the game finishing with 21 first half points (8-10 FG) from five threes. Tech had the lead for most of the quarter, only leading by as much as four before Latasha Lattimore converted a three point play deep in the quarter. Sydney Johnson hit a three to give Tech the lead back with under a minute left before Day-Wilson hit that 5th three to give Miami the halftime lead.

3rd Quarter (36-35 Miami)

Both squads kept going back and forth through out the third with 15 lead changes and 5 ties by the 4th. Tech changed their defensive priorities by double teaming Day-Wilson in the half court, helping stifle her to only four points in the quarter. Kara Dunn got her first points of the game early in the quarter. Miami led more in this quarter, but never getting more than a three point lead. In one of the final plays of the quarter, Morgan and Oldacre hit the floor hard going for a rebound, both knocking their heads against hard when they hit the ground.

4th Quarter (50-49 Miami)

That fall kept Morgan off the floor to start the 4th, during which Miami went on a 5-0 run to take a 55-51 lead, their largest lead, forcing a Tech timeout. Ines hit back to back threes out of the timeout to draw the game even again at 57-57. With Tech down 60-59 a copule minutes later, Miami had a quintuple possession where they also took the game lead in offensive rebounds, but came up empty handed. Tonie hit a free throw to tie at 60 that Day-Wilson countered with a three point play of her own with just under two minutes. Critically, she missed the free throw, meaning Kara Dunn’s free throws 80 seconds later tied the game at 62 instead of keeping Tech down one. Noguero didn’t make a mid-range jumper to get the lead back with under 10 seconds left, leaving not enough time for Miami to get a shot off.

Overtime (62-62)

After two missed Miami free throws, Sydney Johnson hit her second three of the game to give Tech a 65-62 lead. Tech’s defensive had some huge moments coming from a drawn charge by Noguero and a block by Morgan to keep Miami scoreless under two minutes in the quarter. Morgan got fouled and made her free throws to put Tech up 67-62 with 1:10 left, their largest lead of the game. Lashae Dwyer got a bucket on Miami’s next possession, but Miami fouled Tonie again on Tech’s next possession, where she nailed both her free throws again. By the time Miami scored again with 10 seconds left, it was too little too late when Kara Dunn made her free throws after being intentionally fouled.

Game Leaders:

Points: Shayeanne Day-Wilson (MIA) - 27

Assists: Tonie Morgan (GT) - 6

Rebounds: Lazaria Spearmant (MIA) -12

Turnovers: Shayeanne Day-Wilson (MIA) - 5

Jack Purdy is a non-revenue sports writer and co-host of Scions of the Southland for From the Rumble Seat. He previously served as The Technique’s assistant sports editor before graduating Georgia Tech in 2022. Follow Jack on Twitter @JackNicolaus

Follow From the Rumble Seat on Twitter and Facebook