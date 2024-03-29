Mailbag 3/28

The mailbag is brought to you by Section 103, home of the most unique and comfortable Georgia Tech apparel. Get 10 percent off your next order with coupon code FTRS to order items such as the Drew Burress Jersey T-Shirt for baseball season.

DressHerInWhiteAndGold: Barves. How’re we all feeling about the season?

Jack: I’ve got us winning 104 games this year. Weridly enough, every time we win 100+ games, we don’t win the World Series. That said, somehow this 101-win team got better in the offseason. Injuries are of course a big factor here, but there are zero gaps in the lineup, there’s an entire backup pitching rotation in Gwinnett that can spot start at any time, and we have the guy on track to be the best strikeout pitcher ever in Spencer Strider. His 13.6 K/9 would be the best ever by far if he had enough innings. Ironically, we also have the best K/9 pitcher ever in Chris Sale, who is at 11.06 K/9.

DressHerInWhiteAndGold: With leagues now hip deep and hooked up to an IV of gambling money, can an “Ohtani-like” situation drives away fans who can’t stand that the competitive “social contract” isn’t on the up and up?

Jack: I’m not worried about this at all on the professional level. All of the gambling sites have very good flagging systems to track down guys betting who should not be betting. That’s how Calvin Ridley got caught.

DressHerInWhiteAndGold: Thoughts on the new NFL kickoff scheme, and should CFB adopt it as well?

I’d still like to see a 1 point score is Buttkicker puts it thru the uprights; then place the ball at the 25.

Jack: I’m not a big fan of it, but I do want to see it play out before I develop a real opinion here. I just hate how surprise onside kicks won’t be a thing anymore.

Partywaggin: How many ACC teams will continue to advance in the Men’s bracket?

Jack: Well we’ve seen UNC already fall. NC State getting through tonight would not shock me. A Duke/NC State Elite Eight game would be so fun. I do hope we get that. Clemson I’d put as my favorite to make the Final Four at this point. The vibes are right with them.