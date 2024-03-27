Ramblin’ to Paris Pt. 12: Flight Plan

Welcome to part 12 of 30 of my Ramblin’ to Paris series. Check out last week’s piece where I dug into Georgia Tech’s history playing national teams, Today’s piece is sponsored by Tech alumni and Travelmation travel agent, Nicolas Santine.

Greetings,

To start, I must ensure you all know what the best way to travel to Paris is:

Anyways, this week’s RtP topic is largely inspired by the fact that the From The Rumble Seat slack cannot go more than six hours without talking about something related to planes and airports. If you were to rank the topics we chat about, it’s:

Georgia Tech Airline industry Atlanta (beer, events, golf, other sports teams, etc.)

It’s a weird mix, but it’s the flavor we’ve come across and I have learned so much more about planes and how airports work than I ever imagined I would.

Thankfully, because of the collective genius regarding airports (of which I do not contribute but utilize every time I’m at Hartsfield-Jackson), it led to a much better flight plan for me and my travelling party when we fly to and from Paris for the Olympics this summer.

I’ll note, I am not a travel advisor of any kind (although our sponsor Nicolas Santine is!), but at least for now, I do think what we decided to do in this particular situation was one of the best options we had that will maximize the time we have in Europe.

We fly out on Sunday the 28th from New York on Iceland Air, arriving at 6am that Monday in Paris. I must admit, I am fascinated to see how that flight goes. I’ve never left North America, nor flown farther than Denver to Atlanta, so I’m pretty much skipping a few steps in flying longer and longer flights. My personal longest flight is 2.5 hours. This one will be 11.

I’m super glad we get to start Monday bright and early with time to get out of Charles de Gaulle. Getting a full day in Paris with some time to get our footing on the early end is going to be great.

Initially, our plan was to just fly back to New York, but that’s where our the handy tips from our slack came into play. Instead of flying back direct from Paris, I was alerted to the fact that if you’re willing to take a layover in Reykjavic with Iceland Air, the total ticket cost was noticeably cheaper than going direct both ways with a different. So, because why would we not, we took the Iceland Air choice, and will have a full day in Iceland before we make it back to the U.S.

I’m thrilled we managed to get the flights at the price point considering the global concentration on Western Europe during the summer just as a vacation destination, but then also because of how packed Paris will be during the Olympics. Our hostel is considerably more expensive than it would otherwise be normally, so finding this deal was a big deal for our group travelling with a budget in mind.

Hopefully this won’t be the only time I get to Europe and can potentially utilize this same trick again, but it could be something for us Tech fans to consider when making plans to get to Ireland for the game against Florida State.

Jack Purdy is a non-revenue sports writer and co-host of Scions of the Southland for From the Rumble Seat. He previously served as The Technique’s assistant sports editor before graduating Georgia Tech in 2022. Follow Jack on Twitter @JackNicolaus

