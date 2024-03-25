 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Scions E212: Kurt Hoyt joins us! Basketball season wrap-up + softball/baseball/lots more!

The voice of Georgia Tech Volleyball helps us recap a busy, busy week in Tech athletics.

By Akshay Easwaran, Jake Grant, and Jack Purdy
Georgia Tech Athletics

Kurt Hoyt (⁠@kurtinatlanta⁠) — the voice of Georgia Tech Volleyball — joins the gang to talk about his experience calling Tech games, changes to volleyball rules for 2024, and the 2024 WBB season!

Also in this episode:

  • Recap: Softball @ CHSO, CCU, and UNC + Jack’s interview with softball hitting coach Hunter Bunch
  • Recap: Baseball vs GAST and @ UNC
  • Recap: Track/Field @ Florida State Relays
  • Recap: WTEN @ FSU/MIA
  • Recap: Women’s Swim/Dive @ NCAA Championships
  • Preview: Men’s Swim/Dive @ NCAA Championships
  • Trivia: Tech women’s athletics in the “Kurt Hoyt era”

Subscribe to the pod via ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠anchor.fm/scions⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ or add us to your podcatcher using ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://anchor.fm/s/5aa2e7c/podcast/rss⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠.⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ You can also find us on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and Stitcher Radio! We hope you enjoy!

Please let us know what you think via email (⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠fromtherumbleseat@gmail.com⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠), on Twitter (@FTRSBlog), on Facebook, or in the comments below!

Hosts: Jack Purdy, Jake Grant, Akshay Easwaran

Guest: Kurt Hoyt (⁠@kurtinatlanta⁠⁠)

Production: Akshay Easwaran

Music: ⁠⁠Georgia Tech⁠⁠ Glee Club, Georgia Tech Marching Band

