Scions E212: Kurt Hoyt joins us! Basketball season wrap-up + softball/baseball/lots more!

Kurt Hoyt (⁠@kurtinatlanta⁠) — the voice of Georgia Tech Volleyball — joins the gang to talk about his experience calling Tech games, changes to volleyball rules for 2024, and the 2024 WBB season!

Also in this episode:

Recap: Softball @ CHSO, CCU, and UNC + Jack’s interview with softball hitting coach Hunter Bunch

Recap: Baseball vs GAST and @ UNC

Recap: Track/Field @ Florida State Relays

Recap: WTEN @ FSU/MIA

Recap: Women’s Swim/Dive @ NCAA Championships

Preview: Men’s Swim/Dive @ NCAA Championships

Trivia: Tech women’s athletics in the “Kurt Hoyt era”

Hosts: Jack Purdy, Jake Grant, Akshay Easwaran

Guest: Kurt Hoyt (⁠@kurtinatlanta⁠⁠)

Production: Akshay Easwaran

Music: ⁠⁠Georgia Tech⁠⁠ Glee Club, Georgia Tech Marching Band