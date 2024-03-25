Scions E212: Kurt Hoyt joins us! Basketball season wrap-up + softball/baseball/lots more!

Kurt Hoyt (@kurtinatlanta) — the voice of Georgia Tech Volleyball — joins the gang to talk about his experience calling Tech games, changes to volleyball rules for 2024, and the 2024 WBB season!
Also in this episode:
- Recap: Softball @ CHSO, CCU, and UNC + Jack’s interview with softball hitting coach Hunter Bunch
- Recap: Baseball vs GAST and @ UNC
- Recap: Track/Field @ Florida State Relays
- Recap: WTEN @ FSU/MIA
- Recap: Women’s Swim/Dive @ NCAA Championships
- Preview: Men’s Swim/Dive @ NCAA Championships
- Trivia: Tech women’s athletics in the “Kurt Hoyt era”
Hosts: Jack Purdy, Jake Grant, Akshay Easwaran
Guest: Kurt Hoyt (@kurtinatlanta)
Production: Akshay Easwaran
Music: Georgia Tech Glee Club, Georgia Tech Marching Band
