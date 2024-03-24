Georgia Tech Softball Drops ACC Series against North Carolina

ANDERSON STADIUM - Georgia Tech softball came up just shy in Chapel Hill this weekend, losing the series 2-1. The Jackets fall to 22-12 overall, and 8-4 in the ACC. UNC’s offense was too much for Tech to handle, and they fell just short after a strong effort.

Some exciting notes from this weekend:

Blake Neleman made her 94 th start against UNC, which is tied for the fourth most starts in program history

Tech has drawn a total of 132 walks this season, which is the most in the ACC

The 8-4 record in conference play is the best record through the first 12 ACC games under Coach Morales, and the best conference record since 2012

Tiffany Domingue holds the team’s longest active hitting streak at 4 games

Gracie Hillman recorded her fourth stolen base of the season and of her career

Tech is now 6-3 for true road games on the year

Jin Sileo now officially has over 10 RBIs on the year, and she has managed to get 10 or more every single year as a Yellow Jacket

Sara Beth Allen has hit 10 HR this year, which makes her the first Jacket in the Coach Morales era to have back-to-back seasons with double-digit home runs

In game two, Georgia Tech claimed its 250 th ACC victory in program history

Sophia Voyles got her 10th career victory as a starter at pitcher

Ella Edgmon has 37 runs on the year, most in the ACC

Game one of three got off to a rocky start early. The Tar Heels recorded five hits in the first inning, scoring 4 runs total from five singles. Tech made it 4-1 after the second inning, and Dennis pitched a shutout to give the Jackets a chance to catch up in the third. They did just that, as Allen drove in her 10th home run of the year, which was a 2-runner to cut the lead to one. That was all she wrote, as the Tar Heels offense took over, and the game ended 9-3, UNC.

On a happier note, Tech took down the Tar Heels in game two with a score of 6-2. Voyles laid the groundwork with a 1-2-3 inning in the bottom of the first. UNC’s pitcher graced Tech with an easy first score, which included two walks, two hit-by-pitches, a fielders’ choice, and a SAC fly to score. The offense then loaded the bases and Black managed a walk to bring Vukadinovich home for a 2-0 lead. Voyles led off the second with an incredible double-play ball back to herself, securing it and immediately firing it over to Domingue at second, then sending that to Gailey at first. Tech kept scoring, and UNC never kept up, scoring only one run in the third, and one in the sixth. Tech took the win, tying the series at 1-1.

Neleman strutted up to the mound on Sunday ready to roll. She struck out one runner in the first, and two more in the bottom of the second. Unfortunately, the Jackets weren’t getting much done on offense either but finally found a rhythm in the third. Hillman walked and stole second, and Sileo and Allen also got walked to load the bases. Tiffany Domingue came up to the plate and hit a double, putting Tech up 2-0. Neleman was taken out of the game in the fourth, and Coffield took over for her and struck out star senior Abby Settlemyre on nine pitches; it was just Abby’s fourth strikeout of the season. However, UNC took control of the game after that and ended the game with 7 unanswered runs. Tech fell to the Tar Heels 7-2, wrapping up the weekend series.

So, what’s next?

The Jackets will travel just a few minutes up the road on Tuesday, March 26th to play Kennesaw State at 6:30 pm. Then, this weekend they will make the trek up to New York to play Syracuse in yet another ACC series. Go Jackets.