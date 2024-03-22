The coaching power behind Georgia Tech Softball’s historic offense

If you sourced your standard Georgia Tech Softball fan, those who watched the 2023 season reasonably would say that just about everything underperformed offensively and in the circle. Tech’s best hitter in 2023, Emma Kauf, hit .354, the lowest team leading average in a non-Covid season since Cameron Stanford’s .292 in 2018, and even that’s an outlier compared to the rest of the team’s history.

31 games into the 2024 season, this team has turned up every bit offensive production they could find. With a 15-game win streak under their belt, three starters and two bench players are all hitting for a better average than Kauf’s 2023 mark. The team currently sits 4th nationally in home runs, T-29th in doubles, and 5th in walks. After a season where Tech left far too many runners on base, they now hit for power and get patient at bats largely with the same team as last year.

“I have never felt more confident at the plate than I do this year. I feel with the game preparation and approach I can confidently go into a game knowing what pitches I want to attack,” said Tech shortstop Jin Sileo.

It’s no accident, this has been a group effort from head coach Aileen Morales’ brand new coaching staff, including new hitting coach Hunter Bunch, who came in from Incarnate Word in the offseason. Under him and the rest of the staff working hard on gameplans, Tech is outhitting their opponents by nearly 80 points, outslugging by 179 points, and striking out just under a third less often.

I sat down with Hunter a couple weeks ago to get his take on what has helped Tech’s entire lineup become a nationally elite offense. The conversation below is me and Hunter’s back and forth interspersed with comments from Jin Sileo and third baseman Mallorie Black from written questions later received. The stats mentioned reflect where Tech was standing after the NC State series.

Jack: When did you find out there was an opening on Aileen’s staff? Were you looking for a new spot from Incarnate Word? How did that all play out?

Hunter: Yeah I originally was at UIW, and we were continuing to build, and they’re doing really well this year. Then Aileen called me when I was in Oklahoma while I was recruiting for UIW, she asked me if I had any interest. When I hear Georgia Tech, I’m like, ‘yeah, I’m interested.’ That’s kinda how that happened. She buzzed me and I said I’ll take the interview. She showed me around and I stayed in the GT Hotel. I was mesmerized by everything Georgia Tech had to offer.

I was sitting there waiting for about a week and a half for Aileen to give me the final call and say, “hey, I want you as my hitting coach.” She kinda messed with me; she called me, said hey, and then she hung up, so that was interesting. Which checks out with A Mo.

Jack: Did you hang up on her when you called her back?

Hunter: No, I didn’t do that. She had me in a blender when she did that. When I called her back she said, “oh, didn’t know if you wanted me to call you back or not. Do you want to move to Atlanta?” And I said “hell yeah!”

Jack: I don’t know if I would think a call dropped. If this was 2008 on my AT&T phone, I would’ve thought the call dropped instead of Aileen intentionally hanging up on me.

Hunter: My wife in the moment was like, “are you going to call her back?” Both me and my wife worked from home at the time. I was on a hiatus from recruing at UIW due to what was going on at the time with Georgia Tech. We were sitting there and I finally got the call from A Mo. She says hey and hangs up, and I look at my wife and she says, “call her back!” I go, “are you sure?” She’s like, “yes!” So, my wife helped me out on that one.

Jack: It’s no secret last year’s team had the skill there, but the hitting at spots wasn’t all the way there. I remember plenty of at bats with runners in scoring position and it felt like a chore to get runners to advance. Stealing, not a problem, we had speed, but getting clutch hitting was hard. Between that and any other things, was there anything you knew first day you could get in a better spot?

Hunter: When I came out to interview, I scouted Georgia Tech hitters to say what I was seeing from a different coaches perspective and how I would attack this. I had all 18 hitters listed, even Emma Kauf. I had a plan of how we were going to attack this and how to improve it and the first thing I wanted to do was free up our kids. Ask, “hey how did you swing before you came here? Ok, go back to that.” And then we’ll work from there. I thought a lot our girls were comfortable in their swings so I just wanted to free them up and let them do what they normally did before they came here. I’d tell them, “you were good enough to get recruited by Georgia Tech, so let’s go from there and improve on that.”

Jack: That makes sense. I remember I was talking with Jen Yee and she mentioned when she had her final year when she had her incredible year that she said, “I just started swinging out of her shoes. I didn’t think.” From that, good things happened. So I totally get how that makes sense.

I remember having various hitting coaches in my years growing up playing baseball and having all their pieces of advice in my head. When you first see a player’s swing, how it looks, all the various ticks and whatnot, is there something you’re looking for mechanically? Is it person by person? How do you go about seeing someone and saying, “here’s how we can go with this”?

Hunter: We use motor preferences. The body moves how the body moves, and you have to figure it out from there. I’m not a one man show. I’m never going to claim to be. I lean on Kelsey [Bennett] and Deven [Boland] quite a bit. I want a good strong base. Aerials don’t have a big strong base. Like, Jin Sileo, one reason why she’s being successful is we freed her up and she likes big movements, she likes to feel free, and so we tried to add that to her swing.

Jin: Widening my stance and allowing my body to trust my eyes to make decisions has been the biggest contributor to my improvement this year.

Hunter: Mechanically, it’s can you swing the bat hard and can you get to a good position. One thing I’ve tried to attack is we were a very steep team, and by that I mean our approach at the ball. Looking at last year, we saw a lot of flares to right field, a lot of weak fly balls, and that’s because we use Blast for attack angles and it would say 30º and it needed to be 10º or 7º to try and flatten out our bat path. That’s one thing for sure that definitely I got to have a good attack angle, we can’t come in too steep or our window is going to be to narrow to hit the ball hard. So that’s one thing we definitely tried to sure up. Beyond that, I just let the girls swing out of their shoes.

Jack: I get how attack can be so specific when trying to get a certain launch angle. You have narrowed your window with a steeper angle to get good contact or at least a hard hit ball. In softball, that makes more sense too because you have a bigger ball and more surface area to work with to make something happen. It seems having a flatter angle gives you a better chance to make contact and make good things happen.

I did want to follow up on the freeing hitters up note. I love that a lot. I used to have a Chipper Jones stance, but I freed myself up too much and it turned into an Adam LaRoche stance and I couldn’t track the ball anymore. When you’re telling them to free up, is it to do what’s natural and then work from there?

Hunter: Yeah it was do what’s natural to you. One thing I’m big on is I watch every pitch of every game that we’ve had and, I’m about to scout Georgia here for about two hours, but we’re going to have a gameplan. We’re hunting a ball in a certain spot. We can’t miss it. I know some people don’t like that, but for me you can’t be on time for two different speeds because you’re going to be late for the hard, early for the changeup. We’re freed up mechanically, but before they even go to the plate, I tell them, “this is your gameplan, this is what you’re hunting, and execute it.” So far we’ve had a really good success rate with that and when they come back, we go over what they saw and what I saw in the dugout and piece it together to formulate a new gameplan. It’s always in game adjustments. I love that part of the game, it’s like playing chess. You throw me this, now I’m going to this, it’s always fluid, you have to be able to adjust.

Mallorie: I feel much more confident this year with the preparation our coaches have given us along with the encouragement behind me from the whole team! I do feel there are more pitches we are able to attack and you can tell our team doesn’t get rattled in the box. We all have confidence to do damage on any pitch in any count.

Jack: I pitched in high school and I would hate to have to work with that when I had a pitch working, so that makes total sense.

On that, Aileen has mentioned y’all are pitching by committee more and it’s becoming a trend in college softball. When a team trots out a new pitcher every 1.5-2 times through the order, what does that do to your in-game gameplan?

Hunter: Jacksonville State did a really good job about this. We had a new pitcher to face every inning, but, a big part of the scouting report is we know what a pitcher’s favorite pitch is and if it’s in our strength to swing at that pitch and we’ll go from there. But yeah, changing a pitcher every inning is fun, but also very frustrating as a hitting coach. A Mo said I’m going to be a therapist 24/7, you got to hype the hitters up, you can’t beat them when they’re down, you gotta love up on them. But yeah, for me different pitcher every inning is hard because it’s different speeds and different spin. That’s worked well for our pitching staff though. Chandler Dennis is disgusting. Sophia Voyles is disgusting. Blake, all of them have different speeds and spin, and that’s one of the things that’s made us successful with our pitching staff as well. Erin does a great job letting the girls cook as she says. Going back to Jax State, that was a hard game to be a hitting coach in because you got ot know what their favorite pitch is, you got to be able to combat that, you have to have a gameplan. And as you said, gameplans are fluctuating.

Jack: It’s interesting. It’s not moving at the pace of football, but you’ll need a new whole new playsheet basically when your opponent pivots.

Hunter: And the situation also dictates the gameplan as well. If I have runners at second and third, you know they’re going to try and get us to ground out to the third baseman or the left side, so my approach has to be different then. I need to find a pitch I can elevate.

Jack: Have there been any of those situations where there was an approach a hitter needed to have that they executed perfectly?

Hunter: I thought Madison Dobbins this past weekend; Deven and I talked through her at bats watching the film. She wasn’t swinging at strikes so in that third game, we told her to be really passive and then go on two strikes, and she roped a double on a two-strike curveball. She made the adjustment and executed the gameplan.

Jack: I think that speaks to a lot of the big improvement year over year. There’s some games I watched where [the offense] just felt weak at times, like the momentum if we didn’t score enough runs early would stay. But being able to see those issues and saying we can change is promising, and statistically it shows. There’s five hitters hitting .400 or better if you include Gracyn Tucker.

I gotta ask about the Clearwater games because that was weird for everyone. The ball was flying. I never thought I’d see Sara Beth Allen hit a near standup triple, but sure enough she did. But, that was coming off that span of games against Bama and Villanova where the bats weren’t exactly flying, and then you go to Clearwater and everyone’s hitting. Was that just a weird set of three days or did something actually click teamwide that took time to get to?

Hunter: I think through that first weekend we didn’t know who we were or how we were going to play throughout the season. We didn’t know if we were going to have to be that small ball type team. We didn’t know who we were. We just wanted to see what would happen in Clearwater. I think our team saw we could swing with anybody in the nation. We can do a lot of good stuff if we just believe in ourselves, we were swinging really well. I think when you have some of that confidence against the best pitchers that you can hit them, it makes a difference. I tell the girls, “you’re better than this pitcher. Let’s execute and go.” It’s one thing to try and give confidence, but when you have self confidence I think that’s all that matters.

Jack: It feels like the 15 straight wins have been no accident since then. That came from a real place of, “oh, we’re good, and we can beat up anybody.”

Hunter: That’s self confidence, that’s self belief. We’re good enough.

Jack: I checked the national stat rankings before we talked: 2nd in total homers. I’m not sure how the hell Miami (OH) has 51 homers in six fewer games, but they do, it’s so annoying.

Hunter: They’re swinging great. Gotta tip your hat.

Jack: And they’ve played good teams too! It wasn’t fluky. Tied for 7th in total doubles and what I love, tied for 12th in walks. So it’s obvious you’re seeing the pitches you want to see and smacking them as soon as you see it, but then also good strike zone awareness, which doesn’t necessarily come hand in hand. I know there’s other underlying stats that don’t incorporate luck like exit velocity and all that kind of stuff. Are you seeing in those kind of numbers what you want to see? That this is all coming from somewhere that isn’t luck based and balls are landing right? Are you seeing the right progress you want to see in those kind of numbers?

Hunter: We use Yakkertech and it gives us exit velos and we’re shooting for 67.5 mph. We’re seeing a lot of those numbers when talking about game to game data. A big thing for us is bat speed. You swing hard, you hit the ball hard. I believe the biggest thing in softball is timing. A kid that has a changeup that messes with timing and has five different speeds, those are going to be the tough days. But when you stick to your gameplan and are on time for that pitch that you’re hunting, you’re going to find success.

Timing isn’t measureable, but if you’re on time and your exit velo is high and your bat speed is high, that means good things are going to happen and you’re going to do damage to the ball. It’s two different things, but if you swing the bat hard, you’re going to hit the ball hard, so there’s some correlation.

Jin: The coaches have implemented quick hands/bat speed to allow our eyes more time to make decisions.

Jack: Bat speed gives you the raw data of is your swing right, but then also you get the exit velo telling you if you read the pitch right. That makes sense. It’s very Georgia Tech of you! Optimizing for the best possible chance of success, this makes perfect sense.

I love that y’all have that 67.5 mph number, do the players see that? Are they looking at that after games or in game?

Hunter: Not in-game. We don’t give them the exit velos until after the game. Deven and Tyson do a great job pulling the numers from Yakkertech which they’ll hand us on the way back to the clubhouse after the game and say, “we had 15 hard hit balls today, swing rate is up, etc.” They give us all that data, but the girls only see that during practice.

We call it Hammers and Hoovers. They have a certain amount of time to score as many runs as possible, and their exit velo is on there. If they hit a ball above 67.5 mph, they get a point. If they hit a homer, that’s a point. If it’s a ball in the outfield grass, it’s a point. Extra base hit, get a point. They have fun with that but that’s the only time they really see the exit velos.

Jack: I imagine they can feel it. They know if they hit it hard.

Hunter: I think Dobbins had a ball that was hit 80 mph. Allen almost cleared the center field trees. When you see those balls, we wanna know what the exit velos were, but otherwise they can feel it and see it.

81 off the bat- 290 feet https://t.co/fbU9SOCzqg — Hunter Bunch (@hunter_bunch10) March 16, 2024

Jack: How informative are analytics for your day to day? Do you have an idea of what’s happening and then using the numbers to back that up? Is is eye test or data driven coaching for you doing your job?

Hunter: Eye test is great but I try to not to use it. We’ve got so much equipment, so much tech that the eye test is a factor, but I want to know Blast, Hittracker, Yakkertech, and the eye test. When I say eye test, I try to use film and slow it down. The way the girls swing the bat, there’s no way you’ll be able to truly identify anything in real time. I would say a combination a combination of eye test, film, and then data are how we make the best possible outcomes in the sense of what we think is happening. We try to take the guess work out of it, we’re going to trust the data at the end of the day.

Jack: You’re fitting the mold here as a Georgia Tech person too well, good on ya. The level of play is about to increase kind of dramatically against North Carolina and others with better pitchers that change speeds and fastballs at very high velocities. You’ve mentioned the gameplan can change pitcher to pitcher, but overall knowing the kind of beasts that are coming, does that change how you talk to the girls at all or is it keep doing what you’re doing?

Hunter: We train in velocity. When they first got back, we had the pitching machines set to 75 mph from 35 feet. So that’s equivalent to a 110 mph fastball. So, velo doesn’t scare us because we’ve been training in it. Our approach and our messaging is, “we’ve seen worse. There isn’t anything this girl is going to throw that you haven’t seen or haven’t been practicing.” Our messaging is going to stay the same. I think we’ve seen some really high caliber arms, especially from Alabama and Stanford. We’re seeing some 70-72 mph.

I feel really good, I’m gonna be honest with you, facing Valerie Cagle and Clemson when we do face them (editor’s note: hypothetically in the ACC Tournament) as we’re scouting and playing Virginia Tech. I think that’s going to give us a good idea of what we’re going to do.

I scout all the ACC teams and then I scout all the teams we’re going to face. I was doing that in December and January. Our messaging is going to be the same, we’ve seen worse in the batting cages, and it’s about executing the game plan. Sometimes there’s going to be a day like that first game against NC State. I thought our pitchers did a phenomenal keeping us in that game until we figured it out. We were on a sort of tear. I was telling Anthony (Tech Softball SID) this: after our nine hour bus ride and after Blake threw to us the day before we left, we didn’t look too good.

Jack: You could tell the natural rut was coming.

Hunter: Yeah, I told Anthony, we’re not going to have a real good day tomorrow, just letting you know. The pitchers did a good job keeping us in the game until we got our mojo back and then we put up an eight run spot and then a 10 run spot. I always say the law of averages is going to come into play, it’s just can you fight through it and find success through it?

Jack: Finding ways to win, I think that’s a big thing all the good teams will find. In baseball and softball, there are so many of those weird games. The Mercer game felt like that.

Hunter: Absolutely.

Jack: It was such a weird night. In the moment, I was like “I’m not mad we won by only one, but Mercer was pitching kinda well and sometimes things happen because there’s a lot of variablility in softball.”

Hunter: The vibe was definitely off that game too. I don’t know what it is, I’ll never be able to explain it. We’ll walk into the dugout and notice, “alright, the vibe is off today, we’re not in it right now. We have to wake up.” That Mercer game was definitely one of those. It was just off and like “What are we seeing? I’m not seeing it, I’m not seeing it.” It wasn’t panic mode but said, “hey, calm down. We’re good. Trust yourself. Be who you are. You’re better than these kids.” I always tell them that and I believe it. We’re talking about some pretty elite athletes. 99% of the time I’m going to say they’re the better person. I will take my kids over any kid in the nation. We’ve gotta love up on them in the sense of “you’re better that this pitcher. Let’s go. You gotta believe that.”

Jack Purdy is a non-revenue sports writer and co-host of Scions of the Southland for From the Rumble Seat. He previously served as The Technique’s assistant sports editor before graduating Georgia Tech in 2022. Follow Jack on Twitter @JackNicolaus

