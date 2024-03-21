Georgia Tech WBB fall in WBIT to Mississippi State 84-47

In Georgia Tech Women’s Basketball’s first ever game in the brand new Women’s Basketball Invitational Tournament (WBIT), the #7-seed Jackets fell 84-47 to the #2-seed Mississippi State Bulldogs in a game that was not competitive at any point. Tech finishes the season 17-16 after their first posteason game since the 2021-2022 season.

Problems were everywhere for Tech. They didn’t make a single three in the first half. Nobody on the bench made a bucket until Augustinaite hit two threes in the fourth, and they had no answer for Miss State’s size both in the paint and on the perimeter. The Bulldogs went on an 11-0 run to start the game, and from there their domination never let up. It was the same problem Tech couldn’t surmount all season: a 10+ point run by an opponent.

Jasmine Brown-Hagger scored a career high 17 points for Miss State, scoring seven in the second quarter that really put them out of striking distance from Tech.

Tonie Morgan and Kara Dunn per usual were Tech’s scoring leaders with 16 and 14 points respectively. Tonie finishes as Tech’s leading scorer this season with 516 total points.

1st Quarter

Tech’s offense early was stifled, going 0-7 and got blocked at the hoop three times while the Bulldogs went on a 9-0 run before Fortner called timeout not even halfway through the quarter. Tech didn’t score until the 4:15 mark from a Tonie three-point play that she converted. The following two buckets Tech scored were just as hard to get, finishing 3-15 shooting in the quarter while Miss State outrebounded Tech by six plus had eight assists.

2nd Quarter (20-7 Mississippi State)

We got more of the same in the second. Tech scored about once every two minutes while Darrione Rogers hit a couple threes to keep Miss State up double digits. Even with some open looks, nothing fell for Tech besides a couple free throws and a good Blackshear layup while double teamed. Jasmine Brown-Hagger went 3-4 at the end of the quarter for the Bulldogs to stretch the lead to 21 at halftime.

3rd Quarter (39-18 Mississippi State)

Noguero hit Tech’s first three of the game to begin a three straight bucket run that shrunk the Bulldog lead to under 20. That stretch (nearly four minutes) was the longest Miss State went without a field goal, but still went back up 20 after some free throws. Tech at least had a better scoring quarter, putting up 16 points and seven from Kara Dunn, but defensively they still had no reliable answers. Only Noguero, Morgan, Dunn, and Blackshear had even scored.

4th Quarter (58-34 Mississippi State)

By now, and probably by the time the third quarter started, it was garbage time. Tech still left their starters out but both teams were going through the motions to finish without any unnecessary injuries.

Game Leaders:

Points: Jasmine Brown-Hagger (MSU) - 17

Assists: Lauren Park-Lane (MSU)/Sydney Johnson (GT) - 7

Rebounds: Debreasha Powe (MSU) - 8

Turnovers: Johnson (GT)/Noguero (GT)/Carter (MSU)/Monague (MSU) - 3

Boy was my prediction wrong about how Tech’s WBIT fate would go. The size in the paint led by Jessika Carter was way more than Tech could ever handle, or really has all season. We saw leaps by almost every returning player on this roster, and a fantastic jolt of energy in most games by Rusne Augustinaite.

A winning season is a winning season, I love that. Losses like this still came too frequently though. They never crossed the hump of learning how to win games. That said, the core of this team is very young. They don’t have a program changing star like Elizabeth Kitley, Hannah Hidalgo, or Hailey Van Lith. Unless one of our recruits next season is that good, Nell Fortner’s staff is going to have to figure out how to maximize each player within the system they want to run. Until that happens, they’ll be sniffing the bottom half of the ACC.

