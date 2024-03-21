Mailbag 3/21

The mailbag is brought to you by Section 103, home of the most unique and comfortable Georgia Tech apparel. Get 10 percent off your next order with coupon code FTRS to order items such as the Drew Burress Jersey T-Shirt for baseball season.

Burdell91: Are the SEC or B1G really going to give FSU or Clemson (or North Carolina, Miami, whoever else) more money than they get from the ACC? It seems most new conference members are not getting full shares (some for a long time IIRC). Does Clemson have some new argument that makes it worthwhile for them to jump in the court (rather than wait to see how FSU’s fight goes)?

Ben: The short answer is yes. The long answer is that as the SEC and B1G continue to consolidate more college football powers, that is soon where most (if not all) the major money will be.

tyler_pifer92: This isn’t really a question, but CDS continues to recruit at a high level with a commitment from 4* Center Doryan Onwuchekwa, pushing us to the #13 class in the country. If we are able to land one of Justin Pippen and Daquan Davis Tech will have a top 10 class.

Fill in the end of this statement. This is the most excited you’ve been about Georgia Tech Basketball since _______.

Ben: I don’t know that I’ve ever been as optimistic about the future of Georgia Tech basketball. At this point, it comes to how CDS can get his guys to play.

tyler_pifer92: Why has the ACC fallen off as a basketball conference?

Ben: My main guess would be that there’s more money in the game nowadays, so there are more viable options. But I also don’t follow college basketball super closely, so take it with a grain of salt.

Asa: I’m sure there are about 100 different factors behind the decline of the ACC, but one that I’d like to highlight is the departure of several Hall of Fame coaches. Without the allure of playing for a great coach, there is less of an incentive for top-tier players to go to schools like Notre Dame, Syracuse, Louisville, and even Duke or North Carolina. This trend will likely continue with Leonard Hamilton, Jim Larrañaga, and possibly Tony Bennet all nearing the end of their careers.

DressHerInWhiteAndGold: Now that what were once violations are now a proven business model and the cost of doing business, can any case be made that Reggie Bush should NOT get his Heisman back and the 2009 ACC Championship should NOT be returned to North Ave.?

Ben: If you break a law that later gets overturned, did you still break the law? Yes. If my toddler decides they don’t want to go to bed until 9:00 p.m. even though their bedtime is 7:30 p.m., will they still have gotten in trouble when they get older and they have a later bedtime? Yes.