Ramblin’ to Paris Pt. 11: Georgia Tech vs. National Teams history

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement .

Welcome to part 11 of 30 of my Ramblin’ to Paris series. Today’s piece is sponsored by Tech alumni and Travelmation travel agent, Nicolas Santine.

Hello hello hello! It’s nice to be back on this series after I had a fantastic week in Austin for SXSW. I caught some amazing music from a bunch of up and coming bands. If you’re looking for some new tunes to throw in the Spotify mix, check out Bodega, Heffner, and Hinds.

This week, I wanted to dig into one of the very random bits of Georgia Tech history that somewhat ties into the Olympic theme; the games that Tech has played against national teams.

According to our own Jake Grant’s handy internal tool he built for us to reference every single head to head matchup in Georgia Tech sports history, the Jackets have played nine games against five different national teams from Australia, USSR, Lithuania, Croatia, and Yugoslavia between 1985-1994.

Tech played eight of these games in men’s basketball, and then a single baseball game against the Soviets. All of the games were exhibition.

In chronological order, these are the games and results:

November 11, 1985: Men’s Basketball vs. Australia (81-75 W)

November 12, 1986: Men’s Basketball vs. Soviet Union (96-78 L)

November 5, 1987: Men’s Basketball vs. Soviet Union (87-78 L)

November 13, 1988: Men’s Basketball vs. Yugoslavia (77-74 W)

April 20, 1989: Baseball vs. Soviet Union (13-1 W, 7 innings)

November 15, 1989: Men’s Basketball vs. Soviet Union (103-88 W)

November 15, 1990: Men’s Basketball vs. Soviet Union (99-92 W)

November 22, 1993: Men’s Basketball vs. Lithuania (88-68 W)

November 16, 1994: Men’s Basketball vs. Croatia (100-61 W)

From all of that, Tech went 7-2 across all sports, finished with a +75 point/run differential, and did something the 1990 United States Basketball team couldn’t do: beat the Soviets.

The basketball games all took place during the Bobby Cremins era where Tech regularly scheduled exhibition games against non-NCAA teams before beginning non-conference play. Outside of the various national teams, Tech played Marathon Oil four times, a team called Athletes in Action four times, AAU team USA Verich Reps, the California All-Stars (assumedly another AAU team), CSKA Bulgaria, and Newcastle (Australia). Paul Hewitt followed the trend in the first few years of his tenure as well.

Sadly, there were no images readily available online of any of these games, and understandably so as it’s not like there was an internet back then to casually post photos to about a very unique matchup. Plus, none of these games counted for anything so they probably weren’t all that worth writing about.

But, and I know there was a thread on Twitter we had with Andy Demetra about this but I couldn’t find it, the photo at the top of the article is actually an image from an active eBay listing for the pin from the 1986 basketball game. If anyone has any backstory about how those came to be, do let me know.

To stretch this out, because MBB did beat Australia and Newcastle, that does mean Georgia Tech is undefeated against an entire continent! If you classify the Soviet Union as an Asian country, which historically is stretching much too far, then the Institute would be undefeated against Europe as well. I think I’ll just use the Australian line when bragging about the team.

In the future, I don’t see Tech playing national teams again outside of maybe in 2028 when the Summer Olympics will be in Los Angeles, but then that’s a stretch because the games happen outside of the days that any NCAA events occur. In basketball specifically, the professioal scene in Europe is much more developed than it it was in the 80s and 90s, so there’s generally no need for national teams to come stateside to get games.

Perhaps baseball could do so again in a World Baseball Classic year (next coming in 2026) if a team decides to set up shop in Atlanta (they have played the Braves during Spring Training), but that’s unlikely due to the fact all of the games are generally held in coastal cities where it’s warm in March.

If anyone reading has background on these particular set of games, reach out and I’d love to hear whatever stories y’all may have.

NEXT WEEK ON RAMBLIN’ TO PARIS: Either another athlete interview or an update to one of the previous articles.

Jack Purdy is a non-revenue sports writer and co-host of Scions of the Southland for From the Rumble Seat. He previously served as The Technique’s assistant sports editor before graduating Georgia Tech in 2022. Follow Jack on Twitter @JackNicolaus

Follow From the Rumble Seat on Twitter and Facebook

Sources:

Georgia Tech media guides