Georgia Tech Baseball: Game 1 vs. UGA halted in 5th inning due to rain

On a Friday where it did not stop raining for a second in Midtown, Atlanta, it’s amazing Georgia Tech and UGA decided to actually try and get the first game of their three game series off. That is what they did though, playing 4.5 innings before the umpires suspended play because of field conditions. By the time they did, puddles were beginning to form at every position in the infield and the rain was not letting up.

Because each of the three games in the Clean, Old Fashioned Hate baseball series take place in different locations, it wasn’t so simple as to just play a doubleheader on Saturday since that game is scheduled to take place in Athens, and then game three is at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville, GA.

On the other hand, Tech’s softball team did postpone their Friday game to a Saturday doubleheader vs. Pitt since they have a standard series at Mewborn Field.

The game started 47 minutes past the 6 p.m. scheduled start time. By then the rain had let up enough that they could play through it with no issues. Camron Hill had the mound for Tech and pitched a fantastic first inning, followed up by a Cam Jones home run to take a 1-0 Jacket lead.

After Hill sat down Tre Phelps to start the second, his third strikeout in four batters, the Bulldog hitters were able to get some guys on base, and Dillon Carter brought them all home on a three-run homer to make it 4-1 Georgia. Lukas Farris added his own three-run blast in the third to make it 7-1.

Drew Burress of course could not go a game without hitting a homer, and that’s what he did, hitting his nation-leading 10th of the season in the bottom of the third, a no doubter off the scoreboard to make it 7-2 Georgia.

Ben King came in to pitch in the 4th, and that’s when the rain started to become more intense. King threw multiple wild pitches and allowed two runs before getting relieved by Michal Kovala, only recording one out. We don’t know for sure if he was having grip issues or if it was just a bad day, because Georgia’s Charlie Goldstein struck out all Tech’s hitters in the next half of the inning.

After the top of the fifth, the umpires got together to discuss if they were going to continue play, as by that point the heavy rain has been persisting for about 20 minutes and clearly putting the infield close to an unplayable state. They brought the coaches together and suspended the game there, which Georgia manager Wes Johnson was visibly upset about considering if they finished the fifth inning and Tech didn’t score at least six runs to tie, the game would be official and Georgia would walk out with a win.

With play suspended and the game not having become official, the two teams will try to find an open date later in the season and finish the game at Russ Chandler from the exact point they stopped. When we get there, Camron Hill and Ben King will not be available as they already played and Drew Burress’ 10th home run still counts. Tech did not burn any position players in the first 4.5 innings of the game, so all of them would still be available for the final 4.5 innings.