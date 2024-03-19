 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Scions E211: Softball vs ND, Baseball vs NCSU, MTEN, Swim/Dive, Golf!

A veritable smorgasbord of content this week, so much that we forgot about one item until the end!

By Akshay Easwaran, Jack Purdy, and Jake Grant
The three-man booth is finally back to talk about the latest and greatest in Georgia Tech sports. On the slate this week:

  • Softball’s 1-3 week against Athens and ND
  • Baseball’s sweep of #13 NCSU
  • Men’s Tennis in more ACC action vs Clemson and Boston College (and Citadel, too)
  • Swim and Dive at NCAA Zone Diving Championships + a preview of Women’s NCAA Championships
  • Track and Field at the Yellow Jacket Invite, the outdoor season opener
  • Golf at the Linger Longer Invitational
  • WBB at the WBIT
  • Updates from WTEN and club lacrosse

Hosts: Jack Purdy, Jake Grant, Akshay Easwaran

Production: Akshay Easwaran

Music: ⁠⁠Georgia Tech⁠⁠ Glee Club, Georgia Tech Marching Band

