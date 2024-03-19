Scions E211: Softball vs ND, Baseball vs NCSU, MTEN, Swim/Dive, Golf!

The three-man booth is finally back to talk about the latest and greatest in Georgia Tech sports. On the slate this week:

Softball’s 1-3 week against Athens and ND

Baseball’s sweep of #13 NCSU

Men’s Tennis in more ACC action vs Clemson and Boston College (and Citadel, too)

Swim and Dive at NCAA Zone Diving Championships + a preview of Women’s NCAA Championships

Track and Field at the Yellow Jacket Invite, the outdoor season opener

Golf at the Linger Longer Invitational

WBB at the WBIT

Updates from WTEN and club lacrosse

Hosts: Jack Purdy, Jake Grant, Akshay Easwaran

Production: Akshay Easwaran

Music: ⁠⁠Georgia Tech⁠⁠ Glee Club, Georgia Tech Marching Band