Scions E211: Softball vs ND, Baseball vs NCSU, MTEN, Swim/Dive, Golf!

The three-man booth is finally back to talk about the latest and greatest in Georgia Tech sports. On the slate this week:
- Softball’s 1-3 week against Athens and ND
- Baseball’s sweep of #13 NCSU
- Men’s Tennis in more ACC action vs Clemson and Boston College (and Citadel, too)
- Swim and Dive at NCAA Zone Diving Championships + a preview of Women’s NCAA Championships
- Track and Field at the Yellow Jacket Invite, the outdoor season opener
- Golf at the Linger Longer Invitational
- WBB at the WBIT
- Updates from WTEN and club lacrosse
Subscribe to the pod via anchor.fm/scions or add us to your podcatcher using https://anchor.fm/s/5aa2e7c/podcast/rss. You can also find us on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and Stitcher Radio! We hope you enjoy!
Please let us know what you think via email (fromtherumbleseat@gmail.com), on Twitter (@FTRSBlog), on Facebook, or in the comments below!
Hosts: Jack Purdy, Jake Grant, Akshay Easwaran
Production: Akshay Easwaran
Music: Georgia Tech Glee Club, Georgia Tech Marching Band
Loading comments...