Mailbag 3/14

The mailbag is brought to you by Section 103, home of the most unique and comfortable Georgia Tech apparel. Get 10 percent off your next order with coupon code FTRS to order items such as the Drew Burress Jersey T-Shirt for baseball season.

tyler_pifer92: Year 1 under Damon Stoudamire officially complete. What grade would you give him?

I predicted 19-12 (11-9) if everything went our way and my realistic prediction was 15-16 (8-12). I did not have us having beating Duke and UNC and given the job he’s done recruiting, I’ll give him a B-

Ben: I think it’s tough to give him a letter grade. Or at the very least, I think it would be difficult for a letter grade to accurately grade the season. It was very up and down, so saying an average grade wouldn’t describe that well. Given that it’s first season, I’ll say he earns a satisfactory mark.

Logan: Like a C+, maybe a B-? The results were a bit under .500 on the season which is kind of where I expected us to end up. There were some fun upsets, as far as a 1st season for Stoudamire goes this one was just kind of middle of the road.

Anuj Bhyravabhotla: We’ve already talked about Buster Faulkner and/or Chris Weinke potentially getting poached and we just saw Josh Crawford get poached. But here’s something interesting; with how well we were able to run the ball and the general better state of the offense, how long until Geep Wade gets poached? And will it be a lateral move or a vertical move?

Ben: Georgia Tech’s offensive line will have to continue to improve, but if it does, I could certainly see Wade taking a lateral move to show that the OL is his and not the head coach’s.

DressHerInWhiteAndGold: Thoughts on Saban’s comments on College Sports during round table.

Logan: Generally speaking I think he’s right. I’m not sure if all students purely make decisions based on money, but I imagine most do and I would too if I was a student athlete. We definitely need some kind of revenue sharing or at least regulation for the NIL. Boosters have always paid players, but the amount they are paying is getting to the point where it will be unsustainable in the future. I do wish he had spoken more on the greed of the conferences as well, this isn’t news to anyone but the greed of all the conferences to rake in this tv money is also getting out of hand and putting CFB as we know it in a dangerous position for the future.

TkTheGoat: Big news for fball transfer portal. We landed Penn St. DT Jordan Van den Berg and that FSU DT. Along with other defensive transfers and new DC, can you realistically see Tech winning the ACC?? If Offense stays the same as last year and D improves it will probably be around 8-4. But if D overhaul is success and offense improves as well, could we be looking at 10+ wins or even a spot in the 12 team plyf?

Ben: We just had our first winning season since the 2010s. Let’s take off the gold-colored glasses for a bit. It would take an incredibly dramatic shift on defense for that to happen. I think Tech has a chance to be more in play for the ACC than they were this season, but I think that’s far from the expectation.

Logan: Let’s slow our roll a bit on the expectations here. I think this team has gotten a lot of talent, debatably the most talent we’ve had since the start of the millennium, but this is also going to be a really tough season schedule wise. Notre Dame, FSU, Miami, Louisville, UNC, and some other team from the state of Georgia which are just as talented if not more so than we are. I’m not going to write off our chances to be win more than 8 games, but we will have to get some big wins at neutral sites and on the road if we really expect to make the playoffs.

Submitted via email: Hey guys,

Hope all is well for you. Sorry that it’s been a while, I’ve been busy. Baseball has had a rough start and basketball seemed to stumble on its way across the finish line. Softball has been impressive though, so that’s a good situation.

I tend to bury my head in the sand regarding other things going on in Atlanta sports, but since we’re in a bit of a lull for GT news right now, what other sports news in the Atlanta area should I be aware of? Y’all have a good one.

The City of Raleigh

Logan: I guess the Falcons want to win some more games since they signed Kirk Cousins. Braves are looking pretty good in spring training. That’s about the extent of my knowledge on Atlanta sports.

Ben: Yeah, Logan took mine. I was also gonna mention Kirk Cousins. I don’t follow the NFL enough to really know if that’s a good or a bad move, but any contract that has an AAV of over $40 million is going to have me looking with a suspicious eye. The Falcoholic did a breakdown of the contract that makes me less critical of it.