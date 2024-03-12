Scions E210: Basketball ACCT! Softball 15-0! Baseball! Tennis!

With Jack traveling, Scions throws back to its original two-man band, who review the latest in basketball before taking a critical eye at softball’s new #25 ranking from SoftballAmerica and baseball’s...interesting...week. Other news and notes include both tennis teams making steady progress in and around ACC play, Swim/Dive working through NCAA Diving Zone Championships, and Club Lacrosse results from the weekend.

Hosts: Jake Grant, Akshay Easwaran

Production: Akshay Easwaran

Music: ⁠⁠Georgia Tech⁠⁠ Glee Club, Georgia Tech Marching Band